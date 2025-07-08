MNS workers held ahead of rally; Fadnavis says route not followed

Several workers of the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) were detained this morning in Mira Road, Thane, after staging a march to oppose protests related to the ‘slapgate’ incident, in which when MNS activists assaulted a food stall owner for not speaking Marathi

Last week, a group of MNS activists slapped a food stall owner in Bhayander for not speaking Marathi. Following the incident, seven MNS members were detained and subsequently released after being issued notices by the police. In response, traders in the Bhayander area organised a protest, calling for action against those responsible for the assault. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis dismissed the allegations that the police had refused permission for the rally. "In Maharashtra, everyone has the right to take out a protest march. Anyone can do after taking police permission. There are traffic issues, stampede risks etc. The police commissioner told me they (MNS leaders) were asked to change the route, but they were adamant. So police stopped them," he said.

While being taken into custody, numerous MNS supporters questioned why traders were allowed to demonstrate against the ‘slapgate’ episode, yet their own counter-protest had been banned.