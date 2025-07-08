Home / India News / MNS workers held ahead of rally; Fadnavis says route not followed

MNS workers held ahead of rally; Fadnavis says route not followed

While being detained, several MNS workers questioned the authorities' decision to allow protests by traders over the 'slapgate' incident while banning their counter-protest

MNS worker
Dramatic visuals played out as cops caught MNS workers and put them in police vans (File image)
Boris Pradhan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 12:55 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Several workers of the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) were detained this morning in Mira Road, Thane, after staging a march to oppose protests related to the ‘slapgate’ incident, in which when MNS activists assaulted a food stall owner for not speaking Marathi 
 
While being taken into custody, numerous MNS supporters questioned why traders were allowed to demonstrate against the ‘slapgate’ episode, yet their own counter-protest had been banned.   
Last week, a group of MNS activists slapped a food stall owner in Bhayander for not speaking Marathi. Following the incident, seven MNS members were detained and subsequently released after being issued notices by the police. In response, traders in the Bhayander area organised a protest, calling for action against those responsible for the assault.  Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis dismissed the allegations that the police had refused permission for the rally. "In Maharashtra, everyone has the right to take out a protest march. Anyone can do after taking police permission. There are traffic issues, stampede risks etc. The police commissioner told me they (MNS leaders) were asked to change the route, but they were adamant. So police stopped them," he said. 
  "We have advised the organisers to hold their rally or protest through the appropriate route. Gathering here is not appropriate considering the law and order situation," a police official said. Till now, 45 people have been detained by police.   The controversy centres on the assault of a shopkeeper late Sunday night. Babulal Chaudhary, 48, who owns the ‘Jodhpur Sweet Shop’ in Mira Road, was slapped and threatened by seven MNS members after his employee, Bagharam, spoke to them in Hindi.       The 'slapgate' incident occurred after a political controversy erupted over the state government's decision to introduce Hindi in the primary school curriculum. The move was subsequently reversed.          
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gopal Khemka murder: Key suspect shot dead by police in Patna gunfight

Tamil Nadu: 2 students dead, 3 injured as school bus collides with train

Gyanvapi case: Court rejects plea to transfer 1991 suit to another court

IMD forecasts light rain, thunderstorms in Delhi as monsoon batters India

MP: Wall collapse near Bageshwar Dham leads to one death in Chhatarpur

Topics :Raj ThackerayMNSMarathi

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 11:44 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story