IMD forecasts light rain, thunderstorms in Delhi as monsoon batters India

Delhi sees light rain and clean air as IMD forecasts continued showers. Uttarakhand reports cloudburst; heavy rainfall hits Kolkata and Uttar Pradesh

Very heavy rainfall is likely in Uttarakhand and East Rajasthan through July 10, and in Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh on July 7–8 (Photo: PTI)
Apexa Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 11:20 AM IST
Delhi woke up to a pleasant and cloudy Tuesday morning as light rain and overcast skies brought much-needed relief from the heat. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has not issued any alert for the day, forecasting generally cloudy conditions with light to moderate showers and thunderstorms.
 
According to the IMD’s morning bulletin, maximum temperatures are expected to range between 33 and 35 degrees Celsius, with minimum temperatures likely around 27 degrees Celsius. However, the department recorded a 'feels-like' temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius at 8:30 am. 

Delhi air cleanest for 12 days in a row

The capital marked its 12th consecutive day of ‘satisfactory’ air quality on July 9, the cleanest spell so far this year. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 85 at 10 am Tuesday.
 
The AQI has remained under 100 since June 26, when it fell from 134 to 94. As per CPCB norms, an AQI between 0–50 is considered ‘good’, 51–100 ‘satisfactory’, and 101–200 ‘moderate’. 

Weekly weather forecast for Delhi

The IMD has not issued any significant weather warnings for the week, although a yellow alert remains active for July 9. A yellow alert suggests the likelihood of moderate rainfall, which, while not severe, may cause localised waterlogging and minor disruptions.
 
Light rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, is expected to continue through the week. No heatwave conditions are forecast for the days ahead. 

Cloudburst reported in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli

A cloudburst struck near Mukh village, close to Nandprayag Ghat in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) said on Tuesday. No casualties have been reported. An SDRF team has been sent to assess the situation. 
 
The incident comes after the IMD issued a heavy rainfall alert for Uttarakhand, effective from July 6 for four days.

Kolkata reels under waterlogging after heavy rain

Several areas in Kolkata were submerged on Tuesday morning as overnight rainfall continued into the day, news agency PTI reported. Commuters faced significant challenges, with knee-deep water in many neighbourhoods across the city and adjoining districts.
 
The IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall across the region, with isolated heavy showers. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea due to a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal.

Flooding in Varanasi, Prayagraj as Ganga rises

In Uttar Pradesh, heavy rainfall has caused River Ganga to rise, flooding key riverfront areas in Varanasi and Prayagraj. Manikarnika Ghat and nearby temples were submerged in Varanasi, while Ram Ghat in Prayagraj also went underwater. 
Waterlogging was reported in parts of Moradabad, including Bholanath Colony. However, municipal authorities said early drain-cleaning efforts had limited damage, with 90 per cent of the city unaffected.

Monsoon forecast for northern India

In a Monday press release, the IMD predicted isolated heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand and East Rajasthan from July 7–13. Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and both eastern and western Uttar Pradesh are expected to receive heavy rain between July 7–10.
 
(With inputs from agencies)

Topics :Delhi weatherweather forecastIMD weather forecastBS Web ReportsRainfallIndian monsoon

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 11:19 AM IST

