Home / India News / Mob attacks CM's office in western Meghalaya, 5 policemen injured / PTI

Mob attacks CM's office in western Meghalaya, 5 policemen injured / PTI

At least 5 police personnel were injured when an agitated crowd attacked the chief minister's secretariat in western Meghalaya's Tura town on Monday, officials said

Press Trust of India Shillong
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma attends the pre-budget consultation meeting chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman, at Vigyan Bhawan, in New Delhi.

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2023 | 11:13 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

At least 5 police personnel were injured when an agitated crowd attacked the chief minister's secretariat in western Meghalaya's Tura town on Monday, officials said.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma was present at the office holding discussion with representatives of the Achik Conscious Holistically Integrated Krima (ACHIK) and the Garo Hills State Movement Committee (GHSMC) on their demand that Tura be declared the winter capital of the state, when a mob gathered outside the office and started pelting stones.

The police drove away the demonstrators, using tear gas shells and a lathi charge. In the melee a few policemen were injured.

Night curfew was imposed in Tura town with immediate effect. The Chief Minister also also announced Rs 50,000 as ex-gratia payment for the injured personnel and said their medical expenses will also be borne by the state government.

"At least five police personnel were injured when the crowd attacked the CM's secretariat at Tura in the evening today. In the melee, police were forced to fire tear gas shells to disburse the crowd," an official at the CM secretariat told PTI.

Police officials said that while the protesters were ostensibly seeking winter capital, a large number of outsiders mingled with them and started throwing stones at the office. Officials said that video footage of the mob would be studied and culprits identified.

There were also reports of tyres being burnt in several place across the town.

Officials said the CM had engaged in " peaceful discussion with agitating organisations for over 3 hours at Tura" during the day.

Also Read

Alwar lynching case: District court convicts 4 out of 5; sentences to 7 yrs

Mob attacks BSF outpost in Meghalaya, 5 injured; CM says keeping watch

Swearing-in-ceremony of Meghalaya's NPP-led govt likely on Tuesday

Mob attacks BSF outpost in Meghalaya's East Khasi, 5 injured: Officials

Meghalaya polls: Songs, music to motivate voters for Feb 27 election

German firm Valtech Mobility enters India with Pune centre of excellence

Playing of songs in marriages not infringement of copyright law: Govt

Manipur in focus: Deadlock in Parliament, minister's house attacked again

Leverage G20 to retrieve India's stolen antiquities, House panel to govt

Amitava Mukherjee's additional charge as CMD of NMDC, NMDC Steel extended

Topics :Meghalaya

First Published: Jul 24 2023 | 11:13 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story