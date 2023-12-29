Home / India News / Mobile internet restored in Rajouri-Poonch after week-long suspension

Mobile internet restored in Rajouri-Poonch after week-long suspension

The curbs were effected last Friday as a precautionary measure to check rumour-mongering and prevent any law and order situation from arising

Three persons, who were among those detained for questioning by the Army after the terrorist ambush that left four personnel dead, were found dead mysteriously the next day.
Press Trust of India Jammu

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2023 | 7:58 PM IST
Mobile Internet services were restored in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and Rajouri districts a week after being suspended following a terror attack on two army vehicles, officials said.

The curbs were effected last Friday as a precautionary measure to check rumour-mongering and prevent any law and order situation from arising.

"The services have been restored in the Rajouri-Poonch belt. The situation is normal," Jammu region Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar told PTI.

Three persons, who were among those detained for questioning by the Army after the terrorist ambush that left four personnel dead, were found dead mysteriously the next day.

Their bodies have been handed over to their families for last rites as investigation in continues in their deaths.

Topics :mobile internetRajouri curfewPoonch firingJammu and Kashmirterrorist attacksIndian Army

First Published: Dec 29 2023 | 7:58 PM IST

