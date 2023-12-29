PM Modi to inaugurate Maharishi Valmiki International Airport Ayodhya Dham

After changing the name of Ayodhya railway station, the Uttar Pradesh government is about to name the new international airport 'Maharishi Valmiki International Airport Ayodhya Dham', ANI revealed, citing sources on Thursday.

Indian PM Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the new airport on Saturday. The remodelled Ayodhya railway station, which was renamed Ayodhya Dham Junction on Wednesday, will also be inaugurated by PM Modi.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Ayodhya's new airport: Insight The move comes as a part of the arrangements for the huge consecration function of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22. The occasion will mark the presence of some high-profile dignitaries from worldwide.

The saint who wrote the epic Ramayana, Maharishi Valmiki, will be honoured by having the Ayodhya International Airport named after him. It was created at a cost of more than ₹1,450 crore. The airport, which will connect the holy city with the world, will have an area of 6,500 square metres with a capacity to serve over 10 lakh travellers yearly.

The structure of the airport exhibits the architectural style of the Ram temple, while its interiors are embellished with native works of art, paintings, and murals showing the different parts of Lord Ram's life.

Ayodhya's new airport: Sustainability features

The new airport will be furnished with sustainability features which incorporate an insulated roofing system, LED lighting, rain-water harvesting, landscaping, fountains, a water treatment plant, a sewage treatment plant, a solar power plant, and numerous different offices, to meet the five-star GRIHA (Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment) ratings.

In a proclamation, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) discussed the acknowledgment of PM Modi's vision to redevelop the city of Ayodhya.

The statement said, "In realisation of this vision, a new airport, a new redeveloped railway station, newly redeveloped, widened and beautified roads, and other civic infrastructure are being inaugurated in the city. Further, foundation stones for many new projects will be laid that will contribute to the beautification and revamp of civic facilities in and around Ayodhya".