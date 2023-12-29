162 JN.1 sub-variant cases reported across 9 states, Kerala leads with 83

162 samples across nine states have been detected to have the JN.1 sub-variant till Friday, according to figures updated by the Indian Sars-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (Insacog) on their website.

Kerala, with 83 cases, had the maximum number of JN.1 cases, followed by 34 cases in Gujarat, 18 in Goa, eight in Karnataka, seven in Maharashtra, five in Rajasthan, four in Tamil Nadu, two in Telangana, and one in Delhi.

On Friday, India reported 797 fresh cases, its highest single-day rise in fresh Covid-19 cases since May 2023. The number of active cases in the country stood at 4,091, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The country also reported five deaths across four states in the last 24 hours.

Kerala continued to witness a drop in active cases, with discharges being more than fresh infections in the last 24 hours. The state reported 379 fresh cases and 652 discharges on Friday morning, taking the state’s active case tally to 2,522. The state currently accounts for 61 per cent of all active Covid-19 cases in India.

Karnataka reported 158 fresh cases, taking the state's active case tally to 568. The state government has already announced a seven-day mandatory isolation for those who test positive for Covid-19.

Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu saw a minimal rise in fresh cases, with active caseloads reaching 369 and 156, respectively.

The country has recorded 38 deaths across eight states and two union territories since December 18. Of these, Kerala has witnessed nineteen deaths, followed by Karnataka with nine deaths, Maharashtra with three deaths, and Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, West Bengal, Delhi, and Puducherry with one casualty each.

Eleven states and Union Territories have reported zero Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.