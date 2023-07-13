Home / India News / MoD, FSSAI sign MoU to promote use of millets among armed forces personnel

MoD, FSSAI sign MoU to promote use of millets among armed forces personnel

The MoU will also encourage the families of the armed forces and the community at large to adopt nutritious diets, make healthy food choices and maintain food safety, the statement said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Millet farm | Wikimedia Commons

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2023 | 7:32 PM IST
The defence ministry and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) have joined hands to promote use of millets and healthy eating practices among armed forces personnel, officials said on Thursday.

An MoU was signed in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya here.

The two Union ministers also unveiled a book "Healthy Recipes for Defence" to promote consumption of 'Shree Anna' (millets) and its health benefits, the defence wing of the PIB said in a statement.

The MoU aims to promote use of millets and healthy eating practices among the armed forces personnel, and ensure availability of safe and nutritious food to them.

The MoU was signed by Director General (Supplies and Transport) Lt Gen Preet Mohindera Singh on behalf of the Ministry of Defence and CEO, FSSAI, G Kamala Vardhana Rao.

It aims to create awareness about the nutritional benefits of diet diversity and millet-based food products among the personnel. The MoU will also pave the way for the introduction of millet-based menus in mess, canteens and other food outlets under the defence ministry, the statement said.

This collaboration will also ensure training of food handlers and chefs of mess, canteens of the armed forces and other food outlets on food safety and hygiene as per the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006, it added.

The MoU will also encourage the families of the armed forces and the community at large to adopt nutritious diets, make healthy food choices and maintain food safety, the statement said.

The book "Healthy Recipes for Defence", developed by FSSAI, includes a range of millet-based dishes. It will serve as a valuable resource for different canteens and food outlets under the defence ministry. Given the challenging terrains and varied climatic conditions faced by the defence personnel, the significance of variety in diet assumes great importance. Millets are known for their nutritional value and can contribute to a well-balanced and diverse diet, it added.

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan and other senior officials of the two ministries were present on the occasion.

First Published: Jul 13 2023 | 7:32 PM IST

