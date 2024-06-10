Modi govt 3.0 Cabinet: Nirmala Sitharaman retains finance ministry

With yet another term as the country’s finance minister (FM), Nirmala Sitharaman, 64, is set to become the first FM to present seven consecutive budgets in a row – six full and one interim, having already tied the feat with Morarji Desai.

Sitharaman, who joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2006 and became the party’s national spokesperson, has had a remarkable journey with a meteoric rise. First inducted into the Modi government in 2014 as a minister of state with independent charge of commerce and minister of state for finance and corporate affairs, she was elevated to the cabinet rank in 2017 as India’s new defence minister. In the second stint of the Modi government in 2019, she became the first full-time woman finance minister of the country.

As finance minister, she has steered the Indian economy through the once-in-a-century Covid pandemic, largely following supply-side measures amid pressure for pump priming the economy. It was during Covid that the budget size increased from 12.2 per cent of GDP in FY19 to 17.7 per cent of GDP in FY21. The size of capital expenditure (capex) rose five-fold in the last ten years without compromising fiscal consolidation. This has raised the prospects of a sovereign rating upgrade in the next two years, after the recent outlook upgrade to positive from stable by S&P Global Ratings.

A Jawaharlal Nehru University alumnus, Sitharaman led the country in the G20 discussions, bringing to the table for the very first time issues related to cryptocurrency as well as the much-needed reforms in the Multilateral Development Banks.

In 2019, as she took the reins of the finance ministry, Sitharaman announced a cut in base corporate tax to 22 per cent from 30 per cent for existing companies and to 15 per cent for certain new manufacturing companies. The aim was to free up corporate cash to push jobs and private capex. Big companies have now availed themselves of more deductions and incentives or have shifted to the new lower tax regime, but it has not resulted in a commensurate increase in private capex. Going forward, ensuring government capex crowds in private investment will be one of her challenges.

The FM has seen the non-performing assets of public sector banks declining to 0.76 per cent in March 2024 from 3.92 per cent in March 2015 and from a peak of 7.97 per cent in March 2018. She has tried to balance regulation and innovation, encouraging new-age firms to continue to innovate while keeping a close watch on regulatory norms.

Privatisation of the beleaguered Air India Limited in January 2022 counts among Sitharaman’s achievements.

A current Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka, Sitharaman has earlier served as a member of the National Commission for Women between 2003 and 2005. Sitharaman featured in the Forbes 2022 list of the world's 100 most powerful women.