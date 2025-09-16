Home / India News / Modi govt determined to wipe out drug menace from India, says Amit Shah

Modi govt determined to wipe out drug menace from India, says Amit Shah

The home minister said it is very important to save the young generation from drugs to achieve the goal of a fully developed India

Amit Shah, Home Minister
The home minister said Prime Minister Modi has set a target of 2047 to make India a fully developed and great nation (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 2:21 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Narendra Modi government is determined to wipe out all kinds of narcotics from the nation and is making an all-out effort to achieve this goal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday.

Addressing the Second National Conference of Heads of Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of States and Union Territories, he also said the time has come to change the scale of action against the drug menace so that there are more successes in the coming days.

The conference, organised by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), began here on Tuesday.

The home minister said Prime Minister Modi has set a target of 2047 to make India a fully developed and great nation. To achieve this dream of PM Modi, the country has to be fully secure, he said.

"The Modi government is determined to wipe out the drug menace from the country and is making all-out efforts to achieve this goal," Shah said.

"PM Modi has set forth the vision of creating an India by 2047 that will be the world's number one in every aspect and fully developed -- a nation secure enough that no one can penetrate. For this, our youth are the biggest hope, and if they are determined, nothing is impossible, as they are the foundation of any nation."  Shah said in some parts of the world, people have seen the link between a nation's development and the challenge of drug abuse. "Unfortunately, two of the regions from where drugs are supplied globally are very close to us. So this is the time that we fight against it strongly," he said.

The home minister said it is very important to save the young generation from drugs to achieve the goal of a fully developed India. The foundation of any great state is its young generation, Shah said.

Shah said there are three types of narcotics cartels -- one that operates at all entry points of the country, another is the distribution from the entry point to the state, and the third are those that operate in small shops or kiosks, selling drugs.

"The time has come to deal a big blow to these three types of cartels. I believe that it can happen only when the officers responsible for working against drugs decide to take strong action against them," the minister said.

The home minister also set in motion the process of destroying narcotics worth Rs 4,794 crore seized in different parts of the country.

On Monday, Shah said the Modi government was determined to eradicate the menace of drugs by uniting all ANTFs. He also released the NCB's annual report 2024.

The NCB has been actively coordinating with the GST department, state drug controllers, Income Tax authorities and financial institutions to uncover the full extent of the drug diversion network.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Puja Khedkar's father abducted truck driver, mother unleashed dogs: Police

Bihar CM announces interest-free education loans for Class 12 pass students

Cloudburst in Dehradun after heavy rain; CM Dhami inspects rescue work

Uttarakhand weather: Rain batters Dehradun, Tapkeshwar temple inundated

2008 Malegaon blast: Bombay HC questions appeals against acquittals

Topics :Amit ShahDrugs bandrugsNarcoticsNarcotics Control Bureau

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 2:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story