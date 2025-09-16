Uttarakhand weather: Rain batters Dehradun, Tapkeshwar temple inundated

Torrential rains have lashed Uttarakhand’s Dehradun since Monday night and continued till today, resulting in the swelling of the River Tamsa and inundation at Tapkeshwar Mahadev temple.

Uttarakhand faced overnight rain that damaged roads, houses, and a bridge, particularly in Dehradun and Mussoorie regions. A red alert warning was issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for Dehradun and Tehri Garhwal, till 9 am.

Dehradun is likely to witness heavy rainfall of over 15 mm per hour, along with thunderstorms with gusty winds, speeding up to 62-87 kmph.

Cloudburst, rain in Uttarakhand

Heavy rain has battered Uttarakhand's Dehradun since Monday, leading to the overflowing of River Sahastradhara. The debris was carried to the market, causing severe damage to establishments. Several people were forced to vacate their homes and seek shelter elsewhere.

Expressing concern over the ongoing situation in Dehradun, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, in a post on X, said, "Sad news has been received that some shops were damaged due to heavy rain at night in Sahastradhara, Dehradun. The administration, SDRF, and police are on the scene, engaged in relief and rescue operations. In this regard, I am in constant contact with the local administration and personally monitoring the situation. I pray to God for everyone's safety."