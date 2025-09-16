Uttarakhand weather: Rain batters Dehradun, Tapkeshwar temple inundated

Torrential rains have lashed Uttarakhand’s Dehradun since Monday night and continued till today, resulting in the swelling of the River Tamsa and inundation at Tapkeshwar Mahadev temple.
Uttarakhand faced overnight rain that damaged roads, houses, and a bridge, particularly in Dehradun and Mussoorie regions. A red alert warning was issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for Dehradun and Tehri Garhwal, till 9 am.
Dehradun is likely to witness heavy rainfall of over 15 mm per hour, along with thunderstorms with gusty winds, speeding up to 62-87 kmph.
Cloudburst, rain in Uttarakhand
Heavy rain has battered Uttarakhand's Dehradun since Monday, leading to the overflowing of River Sahastradhara. The debris was carried to the market, causing severe damage to establishments. Several people were forced to vacate their homes and seek shelter elsewhere.
Expressing concern over the ongoing situation in Dehradun, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, in a post on X, said, “Sad news has been received that some shops were damaged due to heavy rain at night in Sahastradhara, Dehradun. The administration, SDRF, and police are on the scene, engaged in relief and rescue operations. In this regard, I am in constant contact with the local administration and personally monitoring the situation. I pray to God for everyone's safety.”
After inspecting the Kesarwala and Maldevta areas, the chief minister told ANI that due to the heavy rains the previous night, all the rivers in the region were in spate and a cloudburst had occurred in many places. “Roads have been completely washed away at about 25-30 places. Houses have suffered a lot. Government properties have been damaged, and the lives of the people are in disarray. All efforts are being made to normalise it. Many connecting routes have been cut off. The water level of the rivers has also increased a lot...” Dhami said.
Relief teams have evacuated 300–400 people, while rescue operations continue. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami confirmed active monitoring and support for affected residents.
