Home / India News / Uttarakhand weather: Rain batters Dehradun, Tapkeshwar temple inundated

Uttarakhand weather: Rain batters Dehradun, Tapkeshwar temple inundated

Uttarakhand weather today: Uttarakhand faced overnight rain that damaged roads, houses, and a bridge, particularly in Dehradun and Mussoorie regions

Heavy Rainfall
Relief teams have evacuated 300–400 people, while rescue operations continue. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami confirmed active monitoring and support for affected residents | Photo: ANI Twitter
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 1:18 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Torrential rains have lashed Uttarakhand’s Dehradun since Monday night and continued till today, resulting in the swelling of the River Tamsa and inundation at Tapkeshwar Mahadev temple.
 
Uttarakhand faced overnight rain that damaged roads, houses, and a bridge, particularly in Dehradun and Mussoorie regions. A red alert warning was issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for Dehradun and Tehri Garhwal, till 9 am.
 
Dehradun is likely to witness heavy rainfall of over 15 mm per hour, along with thunderstorms with gusty winds, speeding up to 62-87 kmph.
 

Cloudburst, rain in Uttarakhand 

Heavy rain has battered Uttarakhand's Dehradun since Monday, leading to the overflowing of River Sahastradhara. The debris was carried to the market, causing severe damage to establishments. Several people were forced to vacate their homes and seek shelter elsewhere.
 

CM monitors relief operations 

Expressing concern over the ongoing situation in Dehradun, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, in a post on X, said, “Sad news has been received that some shops were damaged due to heavy rain at night in Sahastradhara, Dehradun. The administration, SDRF, and police are on the scene, engaged in relief and rescue operations. In this regard, I am in constant contact with the local administration and personally monitoring the situation. I pray to God for everyone's safety.” 
 
After inspecting the Kesarwala and Maldevta areas, the chief minister told ANI that due to the heavy rains the previous night, all the rivers in the region were in spate and a cloudburst had occurred in many places. “Roads have been completely washed away at about 25-30 places. Houses have suffered a lot. Government properties have been damaged, and the lives of the people are in disarray. All efforts are being made to normalise it. Many connecting routes have been cut off. The water level of the rivers has also increased a lot...” Dhami said.
 
Relief teams have evacuated 300–400 people, while rescue operations continue. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami confirmed active monitoring and support for affected residents.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

2008 Malegaon blast: Bombay HC questions appeals against acquittals

Kerala minister warns govt hospitals against charging poor for equipment

Jairam Ramesh questions speedy closure of Vantara case after SIT clean chit

LIVE news updates: Delhi to clear Rs 140 crore pending EV subsidy dues after High Court criticism

Delhi BMW crash accused sent to judicial custody: All we know so far

Topics :Uttarakhandweather forecastIMDheavy rainsBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 1:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story