Heavy rains lead to cloudburst in Dehradun; CM Dhami inspects rescue work

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday expressed concern over the extensive damage caused to shops and hotels following torrential rainfall in Dehradun's Sahastradhara.

Directing officials to speed up rescue and relief operations, Dhami said in a post on X: "Sad news has been received that some shops were damaged due to heavy rain at night in Sahastradhara, Dehradun. The administration, SDRF, and police are on the scene, engaged in relief and rescue operations. In this regard, I am in constant contact with the local administration and personally monitoring the situation. I pray to God for everyone's safety."

After inspecting Kesarwala and Maldevta areas, Dhami told ANI: "Due to the heavy rains last night, all the rivers here are in spate, and a cloudburst has occurred in many places. Roads have been completely washed away at about 25-30 places. Houses have suffered a lot. Government properties have been damaged, and the lives of the people are in disarray. All efforts are being made to normalise it. Many connecting routes have been cut off. The water level of the rivers has also increased a lot..." Schools shut, temples inundated Dehradun has been reeling under heavy rainfall since Monday night, which led to River Sahastradhara overflowing and carrying debris into the market, severely damaging several establishments.

According to an India Today report, two people were missing in the early hours of Tuesday after the rains triggered a cloudburst in the area. All schools from Classes 1 to 12 have been closed in Dehradun following the cloudburst, as per an order by the district magistrate. The rains also caused the River Tamsa to swell and inundate the Tapkeshwar Mahadev temple, one of Dehradun’s most revered shrines. A bridge was washed away on Tuesday morning. Damage across Dehradun and Mussoorie Disaster Management Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman said, "Damage has been reported from Sahastradhara and Mal Devta in Dehradun, and also from Mussoorie. Two to three people are said to be missing in Dehradun. A death has been reported from Mussoorie and is being verified."

ANI reported that communication lines were disrupted in rural Rishikesh, while railway connectivity was also affected. Following Monday’s cloudburst, the Chandrabhaga River in Rishikesh was in spate, and three people trapped in its floodwaters were rescued by SDRF personnel. Locals recount ordeal The cloudburst damaged houses and forced many residents to evacuate to safer places. One local told ANI: "I was on duty last night when this happened. After that, children spent the night in the temple... For now, I'm shifting my family for safety... The roads have been totally damaged..." Another resident said: "Around 11 pm, we heard a sound as if a mountain had fallen... In the morning, we got to know that our house had also been washed away... We took out as much stuff as we could from our house, but then the mountain behind our house collapsed, and three people got buried under it... Somehow we saved ourselves..."