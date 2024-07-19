Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Hyderabad airport issues advisory after 23 flights cancelled amid IT outage

Hyderabad airport issues advisory after 23 flights cancelled amid IT outage

Airport sources said that as many as 23 flights -- 12 departures and 11 arrivals

Hyderabad airport
We are closely working with all our stakeholders to minimise the inconvenience to our flyers. Photo courtesy: Wikipedia
Press Trust of India Hyderabad
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2024 | 4:24 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here, run by GMR group, on Friday put out an advisory saying that due to the global IT outage, the services of some airlines have been impacted.

Airport sources said that as many as 23 flights -- 12 departures and 11 arrivals -- including Indigo's flights to Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru have been cancelled.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

We are closely working with all our stakeholders to minimise the inconvenience to our flyers. You may please get in touch with the airline concerned for updates on your flight information. We thank you for your support and understanding, the airport said in a post on social media platform X.

Airport and airline operations faced significant disruptions on Friday due to the Microsoft outage, with airlines issuing advisories to passengers.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Microsoft resolves cloud outage that led US airlines to ground flights

A-I cancels Newark-Delhi flight to ferry cricketers; DGCA asks for report

Canada's WestJet cancels over 400 flights after surprise strike by union

Air Arabia flight from Kerala to Sharjah receives hoax bomb threat

WestJet to resume normal operations as mechanics rescind strike notice

Topics :flights cancelledAirport securityBritish Airways IT outageHyderabad airport

First Published: Jul 19 2024 | 4:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story