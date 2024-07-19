UPSC issues notice to cancel IAS selection of officer Pooja Khedkar





The Union Public Services Commission on Friday initiated action against controversial trainee IAS officer Pooja Khedkar, issuing a notice for the cancellation of her candidature for the Civil Services Examination 2022.

The Commission said that it carried out an investigation in the matter, in which it was found that Khedkar fraudulently availed attempts beyond the permissible limit of the examination’s rules. Khedkar faked her identity by changing her name, mobile number, address and other details to seek additional exam attempts, an official press release issued by the UPSC read.

UPSC lodges FIR against IAS Pooja Khedkar

The Commission has lodged a First Information Report (FIR) in the matter, it said. Khedkar has also been barred from taking future examinations and selections related to the civil services body.

The Commission further noted that it strictly adheres to due diligence while conducting the crucial examinations and is committed to ensure that the public’s trust in it remains intact.

Khedkar, 32, came to the spotlight after it was alleged that she misused her privileges while being posted as a trainee IAS officer in Pune. Pune Collector Suhas Diwase accused Khedkar of misconduct, including using a red-blue beacon on her private Audi car.

She is also alleged to have demanded unauthorised perks while in office.

Allegations widen against Khedkar

As the controversy boiled, additional allegations surfaced against Khedkar. An activist cited a Right to Information (RTI) report to allege that Khedkar forged her documents to secure her UPSC selection under OBC non-creamy layer quota. She is also facing accusations of faking disability.

A one-member panel was appointed by the Centre last week to look into the documents submitted by Khedkar to the commission. Since the incident, her parents are also facing an FIR in a separate matter related to threatening farmers.