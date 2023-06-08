Monsoon arrives in Kerala; conditions favorable for rains' advance: IMD



"Southwest Monsoon has advanced into remaining parts of south Arabian Sea and some parts of central Arabian Sea, entire Lakshadweep area, most parts of Kerala, some parts of south Tamil Nadu, remaining parts of Comorin area, Gulf of Mannar and some more parts of southwest, central and northeast Bay of Bengal today, that is 08th June 2023. Thus, Southwest Monsoon has set in over Kerala today, the 08th June, 2023 against the normal date of 01st June," said the IMD in its weather update. Southwest monsoon rains arrived over Kerala on Thursday after a delay of seven days from their usual onset on June 1, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).



"Considering all the above certified conditions, Southwest Monsoon has set in over Kerala today, the 08th June, 2023," the IMD said. In the past 24 hours, clouding has increased over Southeast Arabian Sea and there has been widespread rainfall over Kerala during the past 24 hours.



The southwest monsoon usually sets in over Kerala on June 1, with a standard deviation of about seven days. Conditions are favorable for the monsoon advancing into more parts of central Arabian Sea, remaining parts of Kerala, some more parts of Tamil Nadu, some parts of Karnataka and some more parts of southwest, Central and northeast Bay of Bengal and some parts of northeastern states during next 48 hours.



The southeast monsoon arrived in the southern state on May 29 last year, June 3 in 2021, June 1 in 2020, June 8 in 2019, and May 29 in 2018. In mid-May, the IMD said the monsoon might arrive in Kerala by June 4.



Northwest India is expected to see normal to below-normal rainfall. East and Northeast, Central, and South Peninsula are expected to receive normal rainfall at 94-106 per cent of the long-period average (LPA) of 87 centimeters (cm). India is expected to get normal rainfall during the southwest monsoon season, notwithstanding the evolving El Niño weather conditions, the IMD had said earlier.



The monsoon is critical to India’s agriculture, with 52 per cent of the net cultivated area relying on the rains it bring. It is also critical to replenishing reservoirs vital for drinking water, apart from power generation across the country. According to the IMD, rainfall between 96 per cent and 104 percent of a 50-year average of 87 cm is considered ‘normal’. Rainfall less than 90 per cent of LPA is ‘deficient’, between 90 per cent and 95 per cent ‘below normal’, between 105 per cent and 110 per cent ‘above normal’, and more than 100 per cent ‘excess’ precipitation.

Rain-fed agriculture accounts for about 40 per cent of the country’s total food production, making it a crucial contributor to India’s food security and economic stability.

