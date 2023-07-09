Monsoon woes: Many dead as rains in North wash away roads & records

The southwest monsoon, over two days, pounded most of North-West India, killing at least 18 people in landslides and other rain-related incidents, while most rivers, including the Yamuna in Delhi, were in spate.

In cities and towns across the region, many roads and residential areas were submerged in knee-deep water with the civic system giving way in the face of nature’s onslaught. Flash floods washed away roads in hilly areas, leaving people marooned, while authorities asked tourists to plan their visit after the weather improved.



At least 20 flights were cancelled and 120 services were delayed at Delhi airport on Sunday, aviation industry sources said. The 20 flights include those that were scheduled to operate between Delhi and weather-affected cities such as Dharamshala, Shimla, and Leh, industry sources said.



Railway services too have been hit.The Northern Railways said it had cancelled around 17 trains and diverted about 12 others, while traffic has been suspended at four locations due to water-logging. Warnings of heavy downpour have been issued for certain areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh, while in Delhi, which recorded its highest rain in a single day in July since 1982, authorities have cautioned about the rising water level of the Yamuna.



In three incidents of landslides in Himachal Pradesh, where a red alert of extremely heavy rain has been issued for seven districts, five people were killed. The rain has wiped off the shortfall in the southwest monsoon, which has swung from a 10 per cent deficit to a 2 per cent surplus in eight days.



Cumulative rain this season till July 9 has reached 243.2 mm, which is 2 per cent above the normal of 239.1 mm.

Chandigarh and Ambala (Haryana) reported a record 322.2 mm and 224.1 mm, respectively, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). In Delhi, rain recorded between 8.30 am, July 8, and 24 hours later was the highest in more than 40 years for the month — 153 mm. Rain on July 9 from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm was 106 mm.



Chronologically, after July 25, 1982, when rain was almost 170 mm, Sunday was the wettest day in the city. “An interaction between a western disturbance and monsoonal winds is leading to an intense rainfall spell over northwest India, including Delhi which experienced the season’s first ‘very heavy’ rainfall,” the IMD said in a statement.



The Delhi city administration has ordered closing all schools on Monday as a precautionary measure while Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena and took updates on the situation.

Shah spoke to the chief ministers of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, Bhagwant Mann and Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, about losses due to rain. He assured all possible help to both the states.



Rain for Monday has been predicted to be heavy. The Delhi government gave a flood warning on the Yamuna after neighbouring Haryana discharged over 100,000 cusecs into the river from the Hathnikund barrage. In neighbouring Gurugram, which too has been facing the brunt of the monsoon for the past few days, with almost all major roads under knee-deep water, the district administration has directed all companies in the city to ensure work from home for their staff on Monday.



On July 9, North-West India received 383 per cent more than normal rain. For Punjab it was 1,151 per cent more than normal in 24 hours, and for Himachal Pradesh, it was 1,193 per cent.



Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh received 901 per cent more than rain. In Himachal Pradesh, all major rivers are in spate, officials said.



Fourteen major landslides and 13 flash floods were reported in the past 36 hours while over 700 roads have been closed, according to the state emergency operation centre.



Reports of shops swept off in Manali, vehicles sent tumbling by flash floods, and damage to agricultural land have poured in.

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed his condolences and said the district administration had been directed to provide immediate relief to the affected families.



In the state, 200 persons were stranded in Chandratal in Lahaul and Spiti. The state government closed government and private schools and colleges on July 10 and 11.