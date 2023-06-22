Home / India News / Monsoon hits Odisha, heavy rains likely over next 4-5 days, says IMD

Fairly widespread to widespread rain and thundershower are likely during the next four-five days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
Monsoon hits Odisha, heavy rains likely over next 4-5 days, says IMD

Jun 22 2023 | 6:52 PM IST
Monsoon set in over parts of Odisha on Thursday, due to which heavy rains are likely in the state over the next four-five days, the weather office said.

The southwest monsoon has covered parts of Malkangiri, Koraput and Gajapati district, and the conditions are favourable for further advancement during the next two days, it said.

Fairly widespread to widespread rain and thundershower are likely during the next four-five days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

"Temporary water logging is likely in some low-lying areas, and traffic congestion in urban areas," it said, advising farmers to prepare for sowing of paddy crops and take precautionary measures for lightning strikes.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely on Friday in Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Puri, Ganjam and Kandhamal, it said.

Thunderstorm with lightning is also likely in Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj, it added.

State capital Bhubaneswar received pre-monsoon showers during the day, recording 90.4 mm rainfall by 2.30 pm.

Jun 22 2023 | 7:40 PM IST

