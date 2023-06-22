Home / India News / Rajasthan women to get 50% rebate on fares across all roadways buses

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved a proposal to provide 50 per cent concession in fares to women passengers across classes of Rajasthan roadways buses

Press Trust of India Jaipur
Last Updated : Jun 22 2023 | 6:18 PM IST
The Rajasthan government on Thursday announced a 50 per cent concession in fares for women passengers across classes of Rajasthan roadways buses.

So far, the concession was limited to ordinary (blue line) buses.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved a proposal to provide 50 per cent concession in fares to women passengers across classes of Rajasthan roadways buses within the state limits, an official spokesperson said.

Gehlot had announced in the 2023-24 budget that the concession in fares for women passengers in ordinary roadways buses would be increased from 30 to 50 per cent. This was implemented from April 1.

At the inauguration of the bus terminal at Sindhi Camp here on May 25, the chief minister had announced that the concession would also be extended to Rajasthan roadways' buses.

First Published: Jun 22 2023 | 7:35 PM IST

