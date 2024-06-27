Monsoon poised to arrive national capital in next two to three days: IMD

The monsoon is poised to grace the national capital in the next two to three days, bringing much-anticipated relief from the summer heat, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday.

The IMD said in a statement that conditions are likely to become favourable for the advance of the southwest monsoon in Delhi during the next two to three days.

Last year, the monsoon hit Delhi on June 26. It arrived on June 30 in 2022, on July 13 in 2021, and June 25 in 2020, according to IMD data.

On Thursday morning, rain lashed parts of the city, bringing much-needed respite from the scorching heat as the temperature dropped to 35.4 degrees Celsius.

The national capital recorded 5.2 mm of rainfall from 8:30 am till 5:30 pm.

Parts of Delhi recorded varying amounts of rainfall: Palam received 17.6 mm, Lodhi Colony recorded 9.6 mm, and Ridge received 6.2 mm.

Following the rains, Delhi saw a drop of four degrees in the maximum temperature from the high of 39 degrees Celsius noted on Wednesday, according to the IMD.