Home / India News / Monsoon rains a fifth below normal so far, raising agricultural concerns

Monsoon rains a fifth below normal so far, raising agricultural concerns

Summer rains, critical to economic growth in Asia's third-largest economy, usually begin in the south around June 1 before spreading nationwide by July 8

drought
The rain shortfall in soybean, cotton, sugarcane, and pulses-growing central India has risen to 29%. (Representative Image)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2024 | 4:24 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India's monsoon has delivered a fifth less rain than normal so far this season, the weather department said on Monday, in a worrying sign for the vital agricultural sector.

Summer rains, critical to economic growth in Asia's third-largest economy, usually begin in the south around June 1 before spreading nationwide by July 8, allowing farmers to plant crops such as rice, cotton, soybeans, and sugarcane.
 
India has received 20 per cent less rainfall than normal since June 1, according to data compiled by the state-run India Meteorological Department (IMD), with almost all regions except for a few southern states seeing shortfalls and some northwestern states experiencing heat waves.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The rain shortfall in soybean, cotton, sugarcane, and pulses-growing central India has risen to 29 per cent, while the paddy-growing southern region received 17 per cent more rainfall than normal due to the early onset of the monsoon, according to the data. The northeast has received 20 per cent less rainfall than normal so far, and the northwest some 68 per cent less.

The lifeblood of the nearly $3.5-trillion economy, the monsoon brings nearly 70 per cent of the rain India needs to water farms and refill reservoirs and aquifers.
 
In the absence of irrigation, nearly half the farmland in the world's second-biggest producer of rice, wheat and sugar depends on the annual rains that usually run until September.
 
"The monsoon's progress is stalled. It has weakened. But when it revives and becomes active, it can erase the rain deficit in a short burst," an IMD official told Reuters.
 
The official sought anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to the media.
 
Heat wave conditions are likely to prevail in northern states for a few more days, but temperatures could start coming down from the weekend, the official added.
 
The maximum temperature in India's northern states is ranging between 42 and 47.6 degrees Celsius, about 4-9 C above normal, the IMD data showed.

Also Read

Southwest monsoon arrives in Kerala, says IMD: Here is what it means

Bengaluru rains break 133-yr-old record, city registers wettest June day

Heatwave to continue in North India till June 5; IMD issues rainfall alert

Rain-fed areas likely to receive 'above-normal' monsoon, says IMD

Heatwave scare grows as Nagpur boils at 56 degrees C, all eyes on monsoon

Odisha CM Majhi asks officers for timely completion of irrigation projects

Tragedy in Darjeeling as trains collide, lack of Kavach raises questions

IMD Weather Today: Heatwave in North India, rainfall in chosen states

'Bharat', 'India' to be used interchangeably in textbooks: NCERT Chief

Outages, low voltage, fires: Delhi fights power woes with trippy ACs, water

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :IMDRainfallIndian monsoonagriculture sectoragriculture in Indiaeconomic growth in india

First Published: Jun 17 2024 | 4:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story