Home / India News / Monsoon session of Rajya Sabha to commence from July 20 to August 11

Monsoon session of Rajya Sabha to commence from July 20 to August 11

'The President has summoned the Rajya Sabha to meet on Thursday, 20th July 2023 and to conclude on Friday, 11th August 2023,' it said

ANI
Earlier on Saturday, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi announced that the monsoon session of Parliament will begin on July 20 | Photo: ANI twitter

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2023 | 3:03 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Rajya Sabha will meet from July 20 to August 11 for the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament, the Upper House secretariat said.

"The President has summoned the Rajya Sabha to meet on Thursday, 20th July 2023 and to conclude on Friday, 11th August 2023," it said.

Earlier on Saturday, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi announced that the monsoon session of Parliament will begin on July 20.

The session is slated to continue till August 11, he said.

"Monsoon Session, 2023 of Parliament will commence from 20th July and continue till 11th August. Urge all parties to contribute towards productive discussions on Legislative Business and other items during the Monsoon Session," Joshi tweeted yesterday.

He said that there will be a total of 17 sittings in this session lasting 23 days.

"I appeal to all parties to contribute constructively to the legislative and other business of Parliament during the session," the union minister said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building on May 28.

The government is expected to have significant legislative agenda for the session.

Opposition parties are also gearing up to take on the government on a host of issues.

Also Read

IMD disagrees with Skymet, says India will have a normal monsoon this year

Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid ruckus by Opposition

Will not face shortage of coal this year, even during Monsoon: Pralhad

Parliament's Monsoon Session to start on Jul 20, to continue till Aug 11

Pralhad Joshi hints at replacement of K'taka BJP chief after party's defeat

Badrinath highway blocked due to heavy rain in Chamoli, commuters stranded

Passenger footfall touches 500,000 at Guwahati Airport in June, jumps 15%

Gadkari says 70% work of India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway complete

Over 60,000 farmers avail benefits of PM Kisan Yojana in J-K's Udhampur

Maha bus fire: Mass cremation to be held of 24 bodies, 1 to be handed back

Topics :Rajya SabhaMonsoon sessionParliamentPralhad Joshi

First Published: Jul 02 2023 | 3:03 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story