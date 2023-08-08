Home / India News / Nearly 90% youth trained at skill centre employed at Mopa airport: Goa CM

Nearly 90% youth trained at skill centre employed at Mopa airport: Goa CM

The youth of the state are getting skilled at the centre and will have job opportunities across India and abroad

Press Trust of India Panaji

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2023 | 4:20 PM IST
Nearly 90 per cent of students who underwent training at the Aviation Skill Development Centre (ASDC) are now employed at Manohar International Airport (MIA) in Mopa, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told the state legislative assembly on Tuesday.

Responding to a question tabled by Pernem MLA Pravin Arlekar, the chief minister said while the objective of the ASDC is to train the youth of Goa to find employment in the industry, it does not, however, guarantee a job.

A total of 1,032 youths underwent training at the ASDC, of which 991 have been absorbed to work at the MIA as on June 30, he said, adding that the trend may not continue in the future, as most of the vacancies at the airport are already filled.

When MLAs Jit Arolkar (Mandrem), Venzy Viegas (Benaulim) and other legislators questioned ASDC's future, Sawant said that the centre will continue functioning with the introduction of new courses like hospitality.

The youth of the state are getting skilled at the centre and will have job opportunities across India and abroad.

AAP MLA Viegas then asked whether the courses offered by ASDC have international recognition.

To this, the chief minister said he does not have any clarity on this. However, if the courses are not recognised, he would ask the management of the ASDC to get recognised.

First Published: Aug 08 2023 | 4:20 PM IST

