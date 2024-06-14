Home / India News / Monsoon to advance into north Bengal in few days, heavy rainfall likely

Monsoon to advance into north Bengal in few days, heavy rainfall likely

Heavy to very heavy rainfall at one or two places is very likely to continue over the state's northern districts, which are reeling under relentless downpour for the past few days

rain water rainfall
The weatherman forecast heavy to very heavy rain in Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts in the next few days, with extremely heavy rainfall in Alipurduar district till Saturday. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2024 | 8:13 PM IST
The southwest monsoon is likely to advance into the whole of sub-Himalayan West Bengal and some parts of Gangetic West Bengal in the next four to five days, the Met Department said on Friday.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall at one or two places is very likely to continue over the state's northern districts, which are reeling under relentless downpour for the past few days.

While the sub-Himalayan districts are facing disruption in a few areas owing to heavy rain, some districts in south Bengal are likely to experience heatwave and severe heatwave conditions for the next few days, the weather office said.

It also warned of landslides in the hilly areas of Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts.

The water level is likely to rise in rivers flowing through the sub-Himalayan districts, including Teesta, Jaldhaka, Sankosh and Torsa, it said.

The Met Department recommended regulation of traffic and avoiding movement in landslide-prone areas in the hills.

In the past 24 hours till 8.30 am on Friday, Rongo in Kalimpong district recorded the highest rainfall in West Bengal at 150 mm, followed by Alipurduar (140 mm), Jhalong (140 mm), Dhupguri (120 mm), Sevoke (100 mm), Pundibari (100 mm) and Champasari (80 mm), it said.

The weatherman forecast heavy to very heavy rain in Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts in the next few days, with extremely heavy rainfall in Alipurduar district till Saturday.

First Published: Jun 14 2024 | 8:13 PM IST

