Home / India News / After Kochi, plane ferrying bodies of Kuwait fire victims arrives in Delhi

After Kochi, plane ferrying bodies of Kuwait fire victims arrives in Delhi

A total of 14 bodies were sent to Delhi in the same aircraft as a domestic flight from Kochi, airport authorities in Kerala said

Kuwait victims
Mortal remains of the Indians who died in the tragic fire incident in Kuwait two days ago, at the Cochin International Airport. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2024 | 6:57 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
An IAF aircraft carrying the bodies of 14 of the 45 Indians who died in a devastating fire at a building in Kuwait landed in Delhi from Kerala's Kochi on Friday evening, a senior official said.
 
A C-130J aircraft carrying the 45 bodies landed at the Kochi international airport around 10.30 am. Thirty-one bodies were received at the airport by Central and state ministers, including Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The remaining 14 bodies were sent to Delhi in the same aircraft as a domestic flight from Kochi, airport authorities in Kerala said.
After the plane arrived in the national capital, newly elected MPs Yogender Chandolia and Kamaljeet Sehrawat stood on the tarmac with folded hands as the caskets were lowered from the aircraft.
 
The special IAF aircraft had taken off for Kochi from Kuwait on Friday morning. At least 49 foreign workers were killed and 50 others injured in the fire on Wednesday at the seven-storey building in Kuwait's Mangaf. 

Also Read

IAF brings back 45 Indians killed in Kuwait building fire: Key details

FIFA WC 2026 Qualifier, India vs Kuwait live match time, live streaming

Kuwait fire started in building's kitchen at 4 am: How tragedy unfolded

FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier, India vs Kuwait highlights: Sunil Chhetri finishes without scoring

'The match against Kuwait is my last': Sunil Chhetri announces retirement

Court stays arrest of BS Yediyurappa, says, 'He's no Tom, Dick or Harry'

G7: Way to peace is through 'dialogue & diplomacy', PM Modi tells Zelenskyy

PM Modi, French President discuss ways to further strengthen partnership

Excise scam: Delhi HC seeks ED stand on Chanpreet Singh's bail plea

Modi 3.0: Jual Oram takes charge as Tribal Affairs minister in new govt

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :KochiKuwaitfire safetyDelhiIndian Air Force

First Published: Jun 14 2024 | 6:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story