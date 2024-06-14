Home / India News / Amit Shah reviews J-K security situation; calls high-level meet on June 16

Amit Shah reviews J-K security situation; calls high-level meet on June 16

Amit Shah called a high-level meeting on June 16, to be attended by National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, top officials of Army, CRPF, and others

Amit Shah, Home Minister, amit
Union Home Minister Amit Shah was briefed about the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir. (File photo)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2024 | 6:46 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of several terror incidents there, including an attack on a bus ferrying pilgrims, sources said.

He also called a high-level meeting on June 16, to be attended by National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, top officials of the Army and CRPF, and others.

The home minister was briefed about the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir and the steps taken following the terror incidents, sources said.

Terrorists struck at four places in Reasi, Kathua and Doda districts of Jammu and Kashmir over the past four days, killing nine pilgrims and a CRPF jawan and leaving seven security personnel and several others injured.

Two suspected Pakistani terrorists were also killed in an encounter with security forces in Kathua district and a large quantity of arms and ammunition were recovered from them.

Topics :Amit ShahAjit Dovalcross border terrorismJammu and Kashmir

First Published: Jun 14 2024 | 6:46 PM IST

