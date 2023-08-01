Home / India News / Moosewala murder accused Sachin Bishnoi extradited to India from Azerbaijan

Moosewala murder accused Sachin Bishnoi extradited to India from Azerbaijan

The Special Cell's team was sent to Azerbaijan to bring back Sachin Bishnoi from the country's capital, Baku, who had fled India with forged documents

BS Web Team New Delhi
Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead on May 29 last year (File)

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2023 | 2:00 PM IST
Sachin Bishnoi, an accused in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case, was extradited to India from Azerbaijan on Tuesday, two days after a team of Delhi Police’s Special Cell went to the country to finalise legal formalities, The Hindustan Times (HT) reported.

Sachin Bishnoi is a relative of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The Special Cell's team was sent to Azerbaijan to bring back Bishnoi from the country's capital, Baku, who had fled India with forged documents.

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) official told HT that Sachin Bishnoi had fled to Dubai on a fake passport issued in the name of Tilak Raj Tuteja, a resident of Sangam Vihar in southeast Delhi.  

The officer stated that Bishnoi moved an appeal before a higher appellate authority in Azerbaijan to avoid his extradition. When his appeal was rejected earlier this month (July), the CBI informed the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), which asked the Delhi Police to bring the gangster back, he added.

Bishnoi had posted a message on Facebook claiming responsibility for the murder of Moosewala. After Bishnoi was detained in Azerbaijan in August last year, he waged a legal battle in Azerbaijan to avoid extradition to India. Bishnoi hails from Punjab’s Fazilka district.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead on May 29 last year in Punjab's Mansa and was declared dead on arrival at the Mansa civil hospital.

Lawrence Bishnoi is the mastermind behind the killing. His close aide, Goldy Brar, has also been named in the chargesheet filed in the murder case.

Topics :IndiaAzerbaijanBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 01 2023 | 1:35 PM IST

