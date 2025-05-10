More than 3,000 youth in Punjab sign up as civil defence volunteers

More than 3,000 young people stepped forward with an unwavering resolve to serve as civil defence volunteers at an event here on Saturday that was held hours before the directors general of military operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan reached an understanding on stoppage of firing and military action with effect from 5 pm on Saturday.

The event was held amid a military conflict between India and Pakistan.

However, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri subsequently announced that the DGMOs of the two countries have agreed to stop all firings and military action on land, air and sea with effect from 5 pm on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, civil defence enrolment and training camps were held at the Tagore Theatre in Sector 18 and Tiranga Urban Park in Sector 17. The camps witnessed an overwhelming response.

Punjab Governor and the Administrator of the Union Territory of Chandigarh Gulab Chand Kataria's words on the occasion struck a deep chord with every listener, especially youngsters, who stood silently yet solemnly as he addressed them not as mere citizens, but as the protectors of the country's soul.

Recalling India's long tradition of unsung heroes who served the country without a rank or recognition, the governor spoke about the "invisible warriors" of the past -- those who during the wars of 1962, 1965 and 1971 turned schools into bunkers, carried the wounded to safety and worked day and night with no expectation of any reward.

"They had no medals," he said on the occasion. "But they had the heart of India beating inside them." Kataria reminded everyone that while the brave soldiers guard India's borders, it is the civil volunteers' responsibility to safeguard the spirit of the country.

"Civil defence is not just a service," he said, adding, "It is an emotion, a sacred responsibility, a vow to stand up when the motherland calls." Addressing the gathering at the Tagore Theatre, the governor made a heartfelt appeal to youngsters, urging them to become the strength behind the frontline.

"You are the future of India. But at this moment, you are also its shield," he said.

At the Tiranga Urban Park, under the tricolour, hundreds took the pledge to serve the country not just in times of war, but during every crisis -- be it a disaster or an emergency.

The governor, according to an official statement, walked up to the volunteers, encouraged them and reminded them that they are "no less than a soldier".

The day marked the enrolment of more than 3,000 civil defence volunteers.