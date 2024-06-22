More than 390K people continue to reel under flood in Assam, say officials

More than 3.90 lakh people continued to reel under floodwater in Assam as the overall situation remained grim, officials said on Saturday.

Even though there was a marginal improvement in the flood situation with receding rainfall bringing respite in some parts of the state, 19 districts still remained affected, they said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The death toll in this year's flood, landslides and storm has reached 37, while one person is missing, the officials said.

Altogether 3,90,491 people remained affected in Kamrup, Tamulpur, Hailakandi, Udalguri, Hojai, Dhubri, Barpeta, Biswanath, Nalbari, Bongaigaon, Baksa, Karimganj, South Salmara, Goalpara, Darrang, Bajali, Nagaon, Cachar and Kamrup Metropolitan districts as on Friday evening.

The number of affected people had decreased marginally from 4.09 lakh on Thursday, though the number of flood-hit districts remained the same. Karimganj has been the worst-affected district with over 2.40 lakh people hit.

Among the major rivers flowing over the danger level were Kopili at Kampur and Dharamtul, Barak at BP Ghat and Kushiyara in Karimganj, as per reports on Friday evening.

More than 100 relief camps, sheltering over 15,000 people, have been opened, while another 125 relief distribution centres are also functional. Houses, cattle sheds, roads, bridges, embankments and other infrastructure have been affected or damaged in different districts, the officials added.