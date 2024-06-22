Home / India News / MP to develop places linked to Lord Ram, Lord Krishna as pilgrim sites: CM

MP to develop places linked to Lord Ram, Lord Krishna as pilgrim sites: CM

CM Yadav issued directives to this effect during a review meeting of the Culture and Tourism Department on Friday

Mohan Yadav
The government has also decided to construct welcome gates dedicated to these deities at the entry points of state capital Bhopal, he said.
Press Trust of India Bhopal
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2024 | 11:40 AM IST
The Madhya Pradesh government will develop the places associated with Lord Ram and Lord Krishna in the state as pilgrimage sites, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said.

The government has also decided to construct welcome gates dedicated to these deities at the entry points of state capital Bhopal, he said.

CM Yadav issued directives to this effect during a review meeting of the Culture and Tourism Department on Friday, an official said.

"The Madhya Pradesh government will identify the places associated with Lord Ram and Lord Krishna in the state and develop them as pilgrimage sites," Yadav said.

He directed the department to construct welcome gates dedicated to Lord Rama and Lord Krishna at the entry points of Bhopal city and also make plans to set up entry gates dedicated to Raja Bhoj, an 11th century king from the Paramara dynasty, and Vikramaditya, a legendary king mentioned in Indian literature.

Yadav also gave directions to officials to build entry gates at the state boundaries so that people get to know about the culture and places of religious importance in Madhya Pradesh, the official said. The chief minister asked the administration to chalk out plans to develop religious places in a bid to encourage religious tourism. The department was also told to make an action plan to celebrate Gita Mahotsav on Manas Jayanti in the state to spread Indian culture and philosophy among the common people in the state.

The places associated with Lord Ram and Lord Krishna should be developed with the help of local elected representatives, Yadav said. The number of tourists in the state has been growing, he said and emphasised the need for branding of the tourist places. Local products and religious tourism should be promoted through various museums, the CM asked the officials.

Topics :Mohan YadavMadhya PradeshMadhya Pradesh govtLord Ram

First Published: Jun 22 2024 | 11:40 AM IST

