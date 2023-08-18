Home / India News / MoS IT holds meeting with delegations from Bangladesh, S Korea, France

MoS IT holds meeting with delegations from Bangladesh, S Korea, France

During meetings, a range of potential areas of collaboration such as Digital Public Infrastructures, India Stack, Artificial Intelligence, skilling and cybersecurity were explored

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT

Aug 18 2023
Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar held bilateral meetings with ministerial delegations and senior representatives from Bangladesh, South Korea, France and Trkiye, according to an official release.

During meetings, a range of potential areas of collaboration such as Digital Public Infrastructures, India Stack, Artificial Intelligence, skilling and cybersecurity were explored.

"...Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar held bilateral meetings with the ministerial delegations and other senior representatives from Bangladesh, South Korea, France and Trkiye at the fourth meeting of G20 Digital Economy Working Group," the release said.

Chandrasekhar met and interacted with Zunaid Ahmed Palak, State Minister for ICT, Bangladesh, and had a discussion focused on potential collaborations around India Stack, cybersecurity and skilling.

During the meeting, Chandrasekhar said the partnership between India and Bangladesh will rewrite the narratives about South Asia.

The minister also held a bilateral meeting with Henri Verdier, Ambassador for the Ministry of Digital Affairs, France. The interaction revolved around how technologies such as AI are transforming the lives of citizens.

"There's an opportunity for like-minded partners like India and France to help countries who want to digitise their government and economy through DPIs such as India Stack," Chandrasekhar said.

During his meeting with Mehmet Fatih Kacir, Minister of Industry and Technology, Trkiye, Chandrasekhar highlighted that the future of technology cannot be shaped by a few countries and companies, and needs to be more inclusive.

"The minister held a bilateral meeting with Jin-bae Hong, Deputy Minister, Ministry of Science and ICT, South Korea, with the discussions revolving around the deep relationship between India and South Korea in the broad technology space, especially electronics," the release said.

The ministers also talked about the need for a safe and trusted internet. "The growth of this partnership can have a bigger impact on the world," Chandrasekhar said.

Aug 18 2023

