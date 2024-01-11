Most cities on path to achieve national clean air target; Varanasi leads

As the nation commemorates the fifth anniversary of its flagship initiative, the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), launched on January 10, 2019, with the objective of improving air quality in some of the most polluted cities, latest data reveals that among 49 cities with consistent particulate matter data over five years, 27 cities experienced an improvement in Particulate Matter (PM) 2.5 levels.

Particles with a diameter of 2.5 micrometers or smaller are crucial in assessing air pollution due to their widespread presence and their ability to evade the body’s natural defences. These tiny particles can deeply penetrate the lungs, leading to health issues such as asthma, stroke, and lung cancer. Measuring PM2.5 and PM10 aids in the identification and comprehension of air pollution sources. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel



The government allocated Rs 9,631 crore to reduce the levels of these deadly particles by 40 per cent in 131 cities by 2026 from the 2017 levels. An analysis by Respirer Living Sciences and Climate Trends reveals that six cities—Varanasi, Agra, Kanpur, Meerut, Lucknow, and Jodhpur — have already witnessed a 40 per cent decline in PM2.5.

However, Varanasi stands out as the sole city to achieve reductions in both indicators, with an average decrease of 72 per cent in PM2.5 levels and a 69 per cent reduction in PM10 levels. Its PM2.5 level decreased to 26.9 µg/m³ (or micrograms per cubic meter) in 2023 from 96.0 µg/m³ in 2019.



In 2023, Silchar in Assam reported the lowest PM2.5 level at 9.6 µg/m³, while Delhi recorded the highest PM2.5 level of 102 µg/m³.

Despite these cities showing improvement, the air quality in the least polluted cities still exceeds the World Health Organization's annual average safe limit of 5 µg/m³.

“Even though all the least polluted cities in 2023 registered PM2.5 levels within the ‘good’ category (0-30 µg/m³) or met the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB’s) annual average safe limit of 30 µg/m³… All cities surpassed the WHO threshold,” the report said.

Besides emissions from industries, vehicles, power plants, and households, air pollution is also influenced by weather conditions, topography, and urban design. The study highlights that almost 18 out of the top 20 cities recording the highest PM 2.5 levels in 2023 are concentrated in the Indo-Gangetic Plain (IGP), emphasising the region's susceptibility to elevated particulate matter concentrations.



Aarti Khosla, Director, Climate Trends, commenting on the impact of NCAP in reducing air pollution in the country, said, “The NCAP has made noteworthy progress in tackling air pollution, witnessing notable reductions in PM2.5 and PM10 levels in top polluted cities, showing that there have been efforts underway. Despite these positive strides, persistent challenges exist, with some urban areas facing an uptick in pollution concentrations.”

Khosla further highlighted the importance of cities incorporating new air quality monitoring stations, emphasising that enhanced monitoring will provide a clearer understanding of the issue and enable more effective mitigation measures.

The report also highlights the inefficiency of cities in utilising the allocated funds. Of the total funds released to the cities, Rs 5,835.03 crore, a little over 60 per cent have been utilised by the urban local bodies.