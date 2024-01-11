Don't mislead farmers over neem-coated urea price: Mandaviya to Akhilesh

Fertiliser Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday made it clear that neem-coated urea is currently sold at Rs 266.5 per 45 kg bag and the same rates will continue, while hitting back at Samajwadi Party (SP) National President Akhilesh Yadav for misleading farmers over the issue.

Responding to Samajwadi Party President's January 7th post on X, Mandaviya wrote on the social media platform, "First of all, I want to make it clear to you that neem-coated urea was available at Rs 266.5 per 45 kg bag, is available now, and will continue to be available."



The research has led to development of new sulfur-coated 'Urea Gold' in the interest of farmers, he said and added that its new quantity and price have been decided.

Even during the Covid-19 pandemic, the SP leader had raised questions on the vaccine made in the country. The entire country and scientists have not been able to forget, he wrote on X.

"Today again you have made fun of the same scientists. I hope that you will not mislead the farmers and will work together in the interest of the farmers," the minister wrote.

In his January 7th post, Akhilesh Yadav had said, "The BJP government has become synonymous with exploitation of farmers. The bag of urea has now reduced in weight to 40 kg. The farmer understands this simple mathematics very well."



Earlier, the urea cost was Rs 266.50 for a 45-kg bag and the rate for 1 kg urea was Rs 5.92. Now, the urea price for a 40-kg bag costs Rs 266.50 and comes to Rs 6.66 per kg, Yadav posted.

"It means urea has become costlier by more than 12 per cent," he said.

"If this 'sack theft' continues under BJP rule, then one day farmers will get only empty sacks. In the upcoming elections, farmers will dig the fields of BJP's anti-farmer politics," he had said in the post.

It may be noted that over 12 per cent increase in urea price which the SP president posted on X is about recently developed 'sulphur-coated' urea.

Since 'sulphur-coated' Urea Gold is expensive by 12.50 per cent than the neem-coated urea, the government has kept the rate of 'sulphur-coated' Urea Gold for a 40-kg bag instead of a 45-kg bag. The rate will be same at Rs 266.5 (inclusive of GST) for both kinds of urea.

'Urea Gold' fertiliser is basically urea fortified with sulphur and has been developed by the state-owned Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers (RCF).

Normal urea contains 46 per cent of nitrogen. However, Urea Gold has 37 per cent of nitrogen and 17 per cent sulphur, which is good for crops like oilseeds and pulses.

Currently, urea is the only controlled fertilizer and is sold at a statutory notified uniform sale price. It is the most commonly used fertiliser because it is highly subsidised.