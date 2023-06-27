Mothers of Manipur: Meet Meira Paibis, the torch-bearing activists

The Indian Army's Spear Corps on Monday accused women activists in Manipur of "deliberately blocking routes and interfering in Operations of Security Forces", as the state struggles to contain weeks of rioting and unrest.

Held a meeting with a group of women leaders (Meira Paibi) in Manipur. Reiterated the significance of the role of women in the society of Manipur. Together, we are committed to ensuring peace and prosperity in the state. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 30, 2023

What role do Meira Paibis play in society?

“The Meira Paibi was formed in 1977. One of the largest grassroots movements in the world, its initial focus of fighting alcoholism and drug abuse has now expanded to countering human rights violations and the development of society at large,” Lt Gen DS Hooda, former Northern Army Commander, had earlier said in a report published by The Indian Express.

Over the years, the Meira Paibis have led numerous social and political movements in the state, including some powerful protests against alleged atrocities committed by Indian security forces, leveraging their powerful position in society in the service of the causes they have championed.

What are some of the major actions that these women have taken?

The Meira Paibi women were an active support base for Irom Sharmila, the activist who went on a hunger strike in the state from 2000 to 2016 to protest the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), which grants the armed forces immunity from action in "disturbed" areas.

In 2015, tensions arose in the state over demands for the implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system, which would require outsiders to obtain a permit to enter. Protesters claimed that this was necessary to protect local interests, culture, and commercial opportunities. The Meira Paibis played an active role in ensuring bandhs and shutdown calls in the markets.

Two years later, the Meira Paibis were part of a bandh called in the Thangmeiband Assembly constituency in Manipur after the first BJP-led government came to power. After Heikham Dingo Singh, a first-time MLA, was accused of breaking his promise to marry a woman, the woman approached the Meira Paibis in her area. The women stormed into Sekmai town and occupied the MLA's gates.

The Meira Paibis are also said to be involved in the current crisis. During an operation in Itham village in Imphal East, the armed forces apprehended 12 Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) cadres with arms, ammunition, and war-like supplies, but were forced to release the men, reportedly due to pressure from women activists who confronted the security personnel.