Home / India News / ITBP cooks, sweepers to be promoted, after govt approves restructuring

ITBP cooks, sweepers to be promoted, after govt approves restructuring

Official sources told PTI on Tuesday that the Union finance ministry last week approved the first-ever cadre review proposal for the group 'C' Tradesmen cadre of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police

Press Trust of India New Delhi
(Credit: ANI Twitter)

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2023 | 7:38 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Cooks, water carriers, barbers, sweepers and washermen - personnel at the lowest pedestal of the hierarchy in the India-China LAC guarding force ITBP - will be promoted for the first time in their careers after the Union government approved a much-awaited cadre review for this arm of its constabulary.

Official sources told PTI on Tuesday that the Union finance ministry last week approved the first-ever cadre review proposal for the group 'C' Tradesmen cadre of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), with the creation of 984 new head constable posts for these ranks by re-calibrating the existing strength.

There are eight tradesmen cadre categories in the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) - tailor, cobbler, gardener, cook, water carrier, barber, washerman and sweeper (safaikarmi).

The total number of such tradesmen was 7,097 in the about 90,000 personnel strong force and their strength will remain the same after this cadre restructuring.

The final proposal that has been approved by the government has abolished some existing posts and used them to create promotion posts in the rank of head constable for five cadres, a senior officer said.

The tradesmen, as a Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) officer stressed, are the "backbone of any operational or administrative unit of the CAPFs including the ITBP as they ensure that the combat troops are battle or task ready all the time and in any security theatre".

They move and remain with the combat units at both forward and rear locations. These personnel are also provided basic weapon and combat training, the CAPF officer said.

This cadre restructuring proposal was sent to the finance ministry by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in 2018 after the ITBP prepared it by taking into account the future challenges before the force that is primarily tasked to guard the 3,488 km-long India-China Line of Actual Control (LAC) apart from rendering a variety of duties in the internal security domain.

According to the latest sanction, a total of 276 news head constable posts have been created for the personnel who work in the ITBP as cooks, 206 for water carriers, 125 for barbers, 139 for washermen and 238 for constable sweepers.

The personnel of these five trade ranks joined as constables and retired in the same post after serving the force and the country for about 35-40 years.

The creation of the new post of head constable will ensure that they will have at least one promotion and enhanced salary which will act as a big morale booster for these personnel, a senior CAPF officer said.

The posts of gardener and cobbler already had a promotion post of head constable while a constable recruited in the tailor cadre had promotion avenues to the higher ranks of head constable, sub-inspector and inspector, he said.

The latest order has also created 71 new posts of assistant sub-inspector (ASI) for the tailor cadre personnel, the officer said.

The ASI rank is one above the head constable rank and below the sub inspector.

Also Read

ITBP soldiers are at border, no one can encroach our land: Amit Shah

Incursions along Indo-Tibet border are by China, says Tibetan Sikyong

Old Pension Scheme applicable to all CAPF personnel: Delhi High Court

Amit Shah to visit Arunachal today, interact with ITBP personnel in Kbithoo

UN demands China's answers on discrimination against Tibetan women in Tibet

Delhi's Deer Park de-recognised as 'mini zoo', deers to be shifted out

Jain leader honoured with official seal, Congressional proclamation by US

INLD claims forged party letterhead being used to seek asylum, writes to US

PM Modi to virtually lay foundation stone of 3 DU buildings on June 30

IT wing conducts 'spot verification' at head office of Tamilnad Mercantile

Topics :ITBPIndo-Tibetan Border PoliceCAPF

First Published: Jun 27 2023 | 7:38 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story