MP govt, UNFPA launch chatbot for adolescents on sexual health issues

The Madhya Pradesh government and the United Nations Population Fund on Monday launched an Artificial Intelligence-enabled chatbot to address the critical need for accurate and accessible information on social issues and sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR) among adolescents and young adults.

The 'Just Ask/Khulke Poochho' chatbot was launched by MP Health Minister Prabhuram Choudhary and UNFPA India Representative Andrea M Wojnar.

The 'Just Ask digital engagement platform will help users with questions related to growing up, bodily changes, menstruation, reproductive health, pregnancy and family planning, gender identity, sexual orientation and other SRHR topics, an official release said.

"The chatbot engages users in interactive conversations and provides them with accurate and reliable information within minutes and free of cost. The user experience is designed to be safe, personalized, multi-lingual and empathetic. It features two aspiring role models, Dhruv and Drishti, who communicate information in a simple and relatable manner," the release added.

The content is supported by engaging infographics that enhance comprehension and enable users to follow instructions easily, it said, adding that the 'Just Ask' chatbot links adolescents and young people to Adolescent Friendly Health Clinics (AFHCs), government health facilities and helplines.

"This AI-enabled chatbot is an achievement for Madhya Pradesh and a step in the right direction for the health of young people in the state. With just a mobile phone, so many important questions can be asked, and solutions provided. I congratulate all partners for this commendable innovation," minister Choudhary said.

Wojnar said in the age of widely available but not always reliable information, young people need safe and non-judgmental spaces where they are equipped, empowered, and educated with the right information.

"This is why this chatbot is so crucial, a digitally forward concept delivered at scale and diversity to meet the needs of the next generation. Using the most popular mode of communication, it ensures that health and well-being is literally at the fingertips of young people," the UNFPA representative said.