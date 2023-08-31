Home / India News / MP polls: Jolt to BJP in Madhya Pradesh as MLA Virendra Raghuwanshi resigns

MP polls: Jolt to BJP in Madhya Pradesh as MLA Virendra Raghuwanshi resigns

BJP MLA Virendra Raghuwanshi resigned on Thursday, stating that he was "ignored" in the party

BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2023 | 4:27 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Ahead of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls due this year-end, MLA Virendra Raghuwanshi on Thursday announced his resignation from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), stating that he was "ignored" in the party.

Raghuwanshi, who represents Kolaras assembly seat in Shivpur district, said in a letter addressed to MP BJP president Vishnu Dutt Sharma that he had informed the chief minister (Shivraj Singh Chouhan) and the top leadership about his "pain" over the last three-five years.

"But they all have not taken note of it," he claimed.

"In the Gwalior-Chambal division, party workers like me were ignored by newly arrived BJP members despite working tirelessly for the party in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections," he added.

Raghuwanshi also alleged that corrupt officials were stationed in the Kolaras constituency to obstruct his development work and harass him and his workers.

He also targeted BJP leader and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who left the Congress in 2020, prompting several Congress MPs to resign and join the ruling BJP.

"When the state Congress administration fell apart in 2020, he [Scindia] had said that farmers' loans of Rs 2 lakh were not being waived as promised," Raghuwanshi said, adding that after the formation of the BJP government, Scindia did not even speak about the loan waiver.

New ministers in Madhya Pradesh cabinet

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday expanded his cabinet and inducted three Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs– Rajendra Shukla, Gauri Shankar Bisen and Rahul Lodhi, as ministers.

On Wednesday, the chief minister allocated portfolios to the new ministers.

Newly inducted minister Rajendra Shukla was given the Public Health Engineering (PHE) and Public Relations departments. Gauri Shankar Bisen got the Narmada Valley Development department, while Rahul Lodhi was allocated Kutir and Gramodyog and Forest departments.

With the induction of three more ministers, the cabinet's strength has risen to 34. Now, only one vacancy is left in the cabinet.

The expansion came in just months ahead of the state assembly polls scheduled for the end of this year.

(With agency input)

Also Read

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: Date, schedule, seats, opinion polls

Elections 2023: What is BJP's women outreach plan in poll-bound states?

Jan Ashirwad Yatra: All you need to know about BJP's outreach programme

Not so BIMARU now: Amit Shah says MP has shed the tag. What does it mean?

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand cabinet today

Jaya Verma Sinha first woman to head Railway Board; succeeds Lahoti

Auction of space-based spectrum would amount to killing golden goose: ISpA

G20 Summit: Russia aims to become 'reliable' supplier of energy resources

New Covid-19 variants causing global surges, but severity of infection down

G20 India mobile app is a pocketbook of events leading to the summit

Topics :Madhya Pradesh Assembly ElectionsMadhya Pradesh assemblyMadhya Pradesh govtMadhya PradeshBJPElection newsElections in IndiaState assembly pollsBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 31 2023 | 4:25 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Amazon inks pact with India Post for exporters; launches digital assistant

Market regulator Sebi examined funds named by OCCRP in Adani Group probe

Election News

EX-BRS MLA Aravind Reddy expresses disappointment over ticket distribution

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit in Delhi: All you need to know about restrictions in the city

G20 India mobile app is a pocketbook of events leading to the summit

Economy News

India's Russian crude imports decline sharply in Aug to lowest in 7 months

McDonald's, Domino's and 200 others now face a Rs 30,000 cr tax demand

Next Story