Former Atomic Energy Commission chairman MR Srinivasan dies at 95

MR Srinivasan, former chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission (AEC) and a key architect of India’s nuclear power programme, passed away in Tamil Nadu’s Ooty on Tuesday. He was 95.

Srinivasan began his career with the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) in September 1955 and played a pivotal role in the development of Apsara, India’s first nuclear research reactor, which achieved criticality in August 1956 under the leadership of Homi J Bhabha.

In 1959, Srinivasan was appointed Principal Project Engineer for India’s inaugural atomic power station. He later served as Chief Project Engineer for the Madras Atomic Power Station from 1967, further advancing the country’s nuclear capabilities.

Led expansion of nuclear energy projects across India

Throughout his career, he held several prominent positions. He became Director of the Power Projects Engineering Division at DAE in 1974 and, a decade later, was appointed chairman of the Nuclear Power Board. In these capacities, he led the development and management of India’s nuclear power infrastructure.

Srinivasan took charge as chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission and Secretary of the DAE in 1987. That same year, he also became the founding chairman of the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL). Under his leadership, 18 nuclear power units were initiated, with seven completed, seven under construction, and four in the planning phase.

Recognised with Padma Vibhushan and remembered for leadership

For his exceptional service to India’s nuclear programme, he was honoured with the Padma Vibhushan in 2015, one of the nation’s highest civilian awards.

Srinivasan is remembered for his visionary leadership and technical expertise. His daughter, Sharada Srinivasan, in a statement issued by the family, said his contributions would continue to inspire future generations.

Jairam Ramesh recalls Srinivasan’s role post-1974 nuclear test

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh said that Srinivasan helped in withstanding the withdrawal of the Canadian association after the nuclear test in 1974.

In a post on X, he said, “…It was under his inspiring leadership that India resolutely and successfully withstood the withdrawal of Canadian association after India’s nuclear test of May 1974… He was a man of varied interests and in later years became deeply concerned with environmental issues. His 2002 memoir is essential reading and tells the story of India’s nuclear programme from his unique perspective…”

“It has been my good fortune to have known him for a long time and he is someone who has left a deep and lasting impression on me by the strength of his commitments, his deep appreciation of the larger social functions of science, and his profound understanding of India’s rich cultural traditions,” he added.

Mallikarjun Kharge calls his death a loss to scientific community

In a post on X, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, “The demise of Dr. MR Srinivasan, a pioneering nuclear scientist and Padma Vibhushan recipient, marks a significant loss for India’s scientific community.”

“His visionary leadership led to the development of 18 nuclear power units. His technical brilliance and unwavering service have left a lasting legacy in India’s nuclear energy landscape. Our deepest condolences to his family, colleagues, and loved ones,” he added.