MUDA 'scam' investigation: ED summons six MUDA employees for questioning

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned six employees from the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) for questioning, reported news agency ANI on Friday. The summons comes amid increasing scrutiny on Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his family, and MUDA officials over accusations of corruption and land misappropriation.

The ED will question the MUDA employees at its zonal office in Bengaluru. Each summoned employee is required to attend on separate dates, bringing along specific documents requested by investigators. This step is part of a larger probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

What is the alleged MUDA scam?

The ED inquiry follows a money-laundering case filed last month in connection with a First Information Report (FIR) by Karnataka’s Lokayukta (an anti-corruption ombudsman). In this FIR, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his wife B M Parvathi, and his brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy Devaraj were named, bringing the Chief Minister under intense political scrutiny and raising questions about land allocations conducted by MUDA.

What are the allegations against Siddaramaiah?

The case revolves around claims made by complainant Snehamayi Krishna, who alleges that MUDA manipulated land allocation procedures to favour the Chief Minister’s family. Krishna asserts that sites were fraudulently assigned to B M Parvathi, which may have involved forgery of official documents. Opposition leaders further claim that the overall scam involves approximately Rs 3,000 crore worth of land, some of which, they claim, belongs to members of Karnataka’s Dalit community. Parvathi allegedly benefited financially from the disputed land allocations.

Karnataka’s Governor Gehlot issued a ‘show-cause notice’ to Siddaramaiah on July 26, demanding an explanation within seven days regarding his involvement and the grounds for refraining from prosecution.

Siddaramaiah refutes allegations

Siddaramaiah has refuted the allegations, dismissing them as politically motivated and part of a campaign to malign his leadership. Earlier this week while speaking to the media, he highlighted that despite being a two-time Chief Minister, he does not own personal property and has built his career on a foundation of honesty. He added that the Opposition, particularly the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is unfairly targeting him because of his background in the backward class.

Meanwhile the BJP is calling for the Chief Minister’s resignation. The ED’s probe continues, with officials expected to intensify their efforts in the coming days.