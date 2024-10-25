Indian Railways to operate 7,000 trains, add extra coaches for Diwali rush

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday announced that the Indian Railways will run around 7,000 special trains to cater to the increased travel demand during festivals such as Durga Puja, Diwali, and Chhath Puja.

In a bid to enhance convenience for travelers during Diwali and Chhath Puja, an additional 12,500 coaches will be added to the trains. This marks a significant jump from last year when 4,429 special trains were operated for the festive season.

Special trains for festivals

The South Western Railway (SWR) is operating 24 special trains with 52 trips, including temporary halts for three trains and coach expansions for 34 trains to address the rise in passenger numbers during the Dussehra festival.

Moreover, SWR is introducing six special trains with eight trips for Diwali from different parts of Karnataka. Other railway zones have also announced the operation of 22 special trains, offering a total of 264 trips. For Diwali and Chhath Puja, the Central Railways is set to run 278 special trains.

Festive travel made easy

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), it announced, “Celebrate this festive season with your family! We’re thrilled to introduce 278 special trains for the Diwali and Chhath festivals, in addition to our regular services, to ensure your travel is seamless and enjoyable. For detailed timings and halts, visit the NTES App.”

This initiative aims to provide a hassle-free travel experience and improve accessibility for passengers during the festive rush.

How to book tickets for special trains

Tickets for these special trains can be booked online via the IRCTC app or at railway counters. The app also provides information on the routes of these trains. For online booking, visit the official IRCTC website or use the app. Be mindful of Tatkal bookings, as they have limited availability, so it’s best to book early if using this service.