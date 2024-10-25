Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Google Doodle pays tribute to late singer KK to celebrate day of his debut

Google Doodle pays tribute to late singer KK to celebrate day of his debut

Google Doodle pays tribute to late singer KK who made his debut as a playback singer on this day in 1996 with 'Chhod Aaye Hum'. He gave his voice to over 500 Hindi songs

singer Krishnakumar Kunnath
Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 11:39 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Search engine giant, Google, celebrates iconic singer Krishnakumar Kunnath who debuted as a playback singer on this day, October 25, in 1996, with the hit song Chhod Aaye Hum, as a feature in the movie, Maachis.
 
Since then, the legendary singer never looked back and gave his voice to hundreds of hit Bollywood albums.
 
Born on August 23, 1968, in Delhi, India, KK completed his education at Kirori Mal College of Delhi University, and later worked in marketing before fully turning to music. 
 
His everlasting career proved his mastery in singing as the late actor has recorded songs in multiple languages including Odia, Bengali, Assamese, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, and Gujarati. 
 
Millions of listeners connect with KK’s songs whether it's the romantic tunes 'Khuda Jaane' to the tender notes of 'Beetein Lamhe'.

The remarkable career of KK

The magic of KK's magical tunes began in 1994 when he submitted his demo tape to a popular Indian artist and hit the first note of his musical career with jingles. Bollywood embraced the iconic singer since his first song 'Tadap Tadap' from the movie Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam which became immensely popular among listeners. 

More From This Section

LIVE news: Disengagement of troops begins in Eastern Ladakh sector after India-China truce

Delhi's air quality improves to 'poor'; Mumbai wakes up to layer of smog

'No causalities' reported during cyclone Dana, says Odisha CM Majhi

NIA declares bounty of Rs 10 lakh on Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol

Cyclone Dana makes landfall in Odisha; heavy rains lash coastal areas

 
However, the late actor rose to fame when he released his first album Pal. The journey of KK, who was earlier working as a marketer, to now singing over 3,500 jingles in 11 languages, was remarkable. Many started recognising the versatility and alluring voice of Krishnakumar Kunnath. 
 
In his career, the veteran singer gave his voice to over 500 songs in Hindi and over 200 songs in Telugu, Bengali, Kannada, and Malayalam. The singer has received six Filmfare Award nominations and two Star Screen Awards for his works apart from many other honours. 
 
The legendary singer passed away due to cardiac arrest at the age of 53 years. The bizarre incident took place after his performance at Nazrul Mancha, Kolkata, which was preliminarily called 'unnatural', later an autopsy was performed confirming it a heart failure.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Google doodle today: Why is multiplayer popcorn game stealing spotlight?

Google Doodle celebrates Paralympics 2024 powerlifting with special artwork

Paris Paralympics 2024: Google Doodle marks wheelchair tennis with artwork

Paris Olympics 2024: Google Doodle celebrates artistic gymnastics today

Google Doodle celebrates Paris 2024 Olympics with unique illustration

Topics :GoogleGoogle DoodleHindi movies

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 11:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story