Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Multi-storey building collapses in Lucknow, 10 rescued, several trapped

Multi-storey building collapses in Lucknow, 10 rescued, several trapped

A three-storey building collapsed in the Transport Nagar area here on Saturday evening, trapping around a dozen people under the rubble, officials said.

Multi-storey building collapsed in the Transport Nagar, Lucknow
The incident occurred at around 5 pm. | Photo: @ANI
Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2024 | 6:56 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A three-storey building collapsed in the Transport Nagar area here on Saturday evening, trapping around a dozen people under the rubble, officials said.

As per information provided by the office of the UP Relief Commissioner, ten people were injured in the incident. They were rescued and sent to the hospital.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


 


The incident occurred at around 5 pm. The building was being used as a godown, officials said.

 

Some construction work was being done in the three-storey building, police said.

Senior police and administrative officials are on the spot to oversee the ongoing rescue operations.

"Rescue teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed to the scene and are working to extricate the trapped individuals," said Relief Commissioner GS Naveen Kumar.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken note of the situation and is monitoring the rescue efforts closely.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Four-storey building collapses in Navi Mumbai; 2 rescued, 3 feared trapped

Highlights: Delhi Police books TMC MP Mahua Moitra for 'derogatory' social media post on NCW chief

7 bodies recovered from collapsed building in Surat; woman rescued alive

6-storey residential building collapses in Surat, several feared trapped

Premium

It can happen in Japan only

Topics :Building CollapseUttar PradeshLucknow

First Published: Sep 07 2024 | 6:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story