Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Puja Khedkar case: Ex-probationer sacked from IAS with immediate effect

Puja Khedkar case: Ex-probationer sacked from IAS with immediate effect

Khedkar has been accused of cheating and wrongly availing Other Backward Classes (OBC) and disability quota benefits to ensure her selection in the service. She has denied all allegations

Puja Khedkar, Puja, Khedkar
Khedkar was serving as a probationary IAS officer in her cadre state Maharashtra. | File Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2024 | 6:20 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The central government has discharged Puja Khedkar, former probationary civil servant, from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) with immediate effect, official sources said on Saturday.

Khedkar has been accused of cheating and wrongly availing Other Backward Classes (OBC) and disability quota benefits to ensure her selection in the service. She has denied all allegations.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The central government, vide order dated September 6, 2024, discharged Khedkar from the Indian Administrative Service under Rule 12 of IAS (Probation) Rules, 1954, with immediate effect, the sources said.

The rules allow the central government to discharge probationers from service if they fail "to pass the re-examination..." or "if the central government is satisfied that the probationer was ineligible for recruitment to the Service or is unsuitable for being a member of the Service", among others.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) had on July 31 cancelled her candidature and debarred her from future exams.

Khedkar was serving as a probationary IAS officer in her cadre state Maharashtra.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

UPSC receives 30 complaints amid Pooja Khedkar controversy over credentials

Willing to get disability examined in Aiims, Puja Khedkar tells Delhi HC

Coaching centre deaths: Delhi HC seeks CBI's reply on co-owners' bail plea

CCPA slaps Rs 5 lakh fine on Shankar IAS Academy for misleading ads

Owner knowingly used coaching basement for commercial purpose: CBI to court

Topics :UPSCSuspended IAS officerIAS IPS officers

First Published: Sep 07 2024 | 6:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story