Don't understand if this is a special session or normal: LoP Chowdhury

Addressing the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said on Monday that they got to know about the special session from the media and no one knows how the session will function.

"This session is being called a special session but there are eight bills listed to be discussed. We don't understand if this is a special session or normal," he said.

"We cannot attend the zero hour, we cannot attend the question hour, we don't understand what kind of a session it is," he added.

Chowdhury recalled how the speaker used to ring a bell when former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru used to exceed his time limit during his speech. He pointed out Nehru's contribution to India at a time when the country was reeling under the aftereffects of the India-Pakistan partition, poverty and other challenges.





"Pandit Nehru had said that Parliamentary democracy demands many virtues, it demands ability, devotion to work, and self-discipline. Though he (Pandit Nehru) enjoyed a massive majority in the Parliament, he was tireless in listening to the voice of the Opposition and never mocked or deflected when answering questions...Even the Speaker bell would ring for Jawaharlal Nehru when he exceeded his time limit while making speeches in the Parliament, this shows that no one is beyond Parliament's derogative, that was Nehru's contribution to the development of Parliamentary democracy in India," he said.

"Architect of modern India - Nehru - had said that parliamentary democracy demands many virtues which are ability, certain devotion to work, and also a large measure of the corporation of self-discipline and restraint," he added.

He also highlighted the formation of the Atomic Energy Commission of India and the Indian Space and Research Organisation (Isro) under the prime ministers from the Congress party.

"I am glad that this 'sadan' discussed and hailed Nehru's contribution. Ex-PM Nehru led India through tough times and heard the voices of Opposition," he added.

Chowdhury also said that as we are shifting to the new building of the Parliament, the values and lessons from the old building must not be forgotten.