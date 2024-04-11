Home / India News / Mumbai Comic Con set to enthral pop culture enthusiasts in upcoming edition

Mumbai Comic Con set to enthral pop culture enthusiasts in upcoming edition

The three-day extravaganza will showcase comics in a big way and feature a mix of leading and upcoming indie publishing houses

Representative Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2024 | 4:13 PM IST
From fans dressed as their favourite comic and movie characters, to national and international comic artists taking the stage, the Mumbai Comic Con is all set to celebrate all things geek and pop in its upcoming edition, starting April 20.

Scheduled to be held at the Jio World Convention Center, BKC, the event, touted to be "largest pop-culture celebration", will host renowned artists such as 'Demon Slayer' voice artistes Natsuki Hanae and Yuma Takahashi along with Eisner Award-winning International artistes Guy Delisel and Jason Loo.

The three-day extravaganza will showcase comics in a big way and feature a mix of leading and upcoming indie publishing houses, including Amar Chitra Katha, Raj Comics, Sufi Comics, Garbage Bin, Corporat Comics, Bullseye Press and Bakarmax.

Comic Con is back in Mumbai! We cannot wait to host some of the most passionate fans of the country again. This is our biggest show in the city yet, showcasing the best of Indian comics, fan experiences, cosplay, gaming, geeky shopping and so much more. We look forward to welcoming Mumbaikars.. back to witness this immersive and larger-than-life weekend with us," said Jatin Varma, founder of Comic Con India in a statement.

Popular stand-up comedians Rohan Joshi, Sahil Shah and Harsh Gujral, rappers MC Altaf Shah Rule and everyone's childhood favorite Artist Guy Rob, will be among the artistes performing at the Mumbai Comic Con.

It will also host tournaments, esports, and gaming experiences along with many other activities for attendees.

Every attendee will receive an exclusive copy of Dragon Ball- Z Vol 1 comic book, a limited edition DC Comics Batman Poster and a commemorative Comic Con India swag Bag, informed the organisers.

The passes for the event are available on Comic Con's website and ticketing platform BookMyShow.

Topics :Comic Con Indiacomic booksMumbai

First Published: Apr 11 2024 | 4:13 PM IST

