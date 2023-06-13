Mumbai, Delhi most unfriendly Indian cities for non-natives: Report



In a recent survey titled "The Community Spirit Index: The World's Friendliest Cities For Non-Natives", 53 cities worldwide were evaluated based on their friendliness towards non-natives. While no Indian city made it to the "friendly" list, Delhi and Mumbai were included on the "unfriendly" list. Are you considering relocating to a new city? If yes, then you should avoid keeping Mumbai and Delhi in your list. At least, that is what a survey conducted by Preply, an online tutoring and language lessons platform has revealed.



Least friendly cities in the world The index used six key metrics to determine the most welcoming and unfriendly cities worldwide. It included visitor return rates, safety ratings, LGBTQ+ equality, overall happiness, ease of communication through a common language, and the friendliness of the staff.



Marrakech in Morocco came in second place with a score of 3.69. The cities that followed on the unfriendly list were Mumbai, Kuala Lumpur, Rio de Janeiro, and Delhi. Accra in Ghana was named the least friendly city for non-natives, receiving a low friendliness score of only 3.12 out of 10.

Friendliest cities for non-natives

Toronto and Sydney, on the other hand, were named the friendliest cities for non-natives in 2023, with both receiving an impressive overall friendliness score of 7.97 out of 10.



The survey also identified the top cities where people looked for advice on how to make new friends. Sao Paulo took first place, with 23,160 annual searches for "how to make friends," followed by New York and Paris. Edinburgh and Manchester came in second and third place, respectively. Edinburgh received a 7.78 overall friendliness score and a 68.92 safety index score out of 100. Manchester got a rating of 7.72 out of 10, with 14.76 per cent of reviews mentioning the word 'friendly.'