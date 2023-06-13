Home / India News / Mumbai, Delhi most unfriendly Indian cities for non-natives: Report

According to the survey, no Indian city made it to the 'friendly' list. However, Delhi and Mumbai were included on the 'unfriendly' list

New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 13 2023 | 5:15 PM IST
Are you considering relocating to a new city? If yes, then you should avoid keeping Mumbai and Delhi in your list. At least, that is what a survey conducted by Preply, an online tutoring and language lessons platform has revealed.
In a recent survey titled "The Community Spirit Index: The World's Friendliest Cities For Non-Natives", 53 cities worldwide were evaluated based on their friendliness towards non-natives. While no Indian city made it to the "friendly" list, Delhi and Mumbai were included on the "unfriendly" list.

The index used six key metrics to determine the most welcoming and unfriendly cities worldwide. It included visitor return rates, safety ratings, LGBTQ+ equality, overall happiness, ease of communication through a common language, and the friendliness of the staff.
Least friendly cities in the world

Accra in Ghana was named the least friendly city for non-natives, receiving a low friendliness score of only 3.12 out of 10.
Marrakech in Morocco came in second place with a score of 3.69. The cities that followed on the unfriendly list were Mumbai, Kuala Lumpur, Rio de Janeiro, and Delhi.

Friendliest cities for non-natives
Toronto and Sydney, on the other hand, were named the friendliest cities for non-natives in 2023, with both receiving an impressive overall friendliness score of 7.97 out of 10.  

Edinburgh and Manchester came in second and third place, respectively. Edinburgh received a 7.78 overall friendliness score and a 68.92 safety index score out of 100. Manchester got a rating of 7.72 out of 10, with 14.76 per cent of reviews mentioning the word 'friendly.'
The survey also identified the top cities where people looked for advice on how to make new friends. Sao Paulo took first place, with 23,160 annual searches for "how to make friends," followed by New York and Paris.

Closer home in India, data reveals that only 12 per cent of people considered Mumbai as friendly, compared to a slightly higher 17 per cent for Delhi.
According to the survey, Mumbai received a rating of 3.91 per cent for friendly staff while Delhi scored 3.27 per cent. Also, Mumbai received a happiness score of 3.78, whereas Delhi scored 4.01 in this regard.

First Published: Jun 13 2023 | 5:21 PM IST

