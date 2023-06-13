Cyclone 'Biparjoy': Union health minister reviews measures in Guj's Bhuj

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya reviewed the preparatory measures being taken by the Centre and the Gujarat administration in view of cyclone "Biparjoy" with his state counterpart Rushikesh Ganeshbhai Patel in Bhuj on Tuesday.

Cyclone Biparjoy, a "very severe cyclonic storm", is expected to cross the Gujarat coast on June 15.

The Ministry of Health is in continuous communication with its regional offices in all states on the western coast (including Gujarat), with instructions to provide the requisite support to them in their preparedness for the cyclone, according to an official statement.

So far, no such request has been communicated to the ministry.

Six multi-disciplinary central quick response medical teams, pooled in from the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital, Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) and Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (New Delhi), AIIMS (Jodhpur) and AIIMS (Nagpur), are kept ready to be mobilised in the event of any requirement for providing emergency care and services.

Besides, teams from the NIMHANS, Bengaluru are also on standby to provide psychosocial care and aid to any affected population, the statement said.

The Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) in all states has been tasked to conduct post-disaster disease surveillance through the state or district surveillance units for a timely detection of any outbreak of epidemic-prone diseases in the aftermath of the cyclone.

In case of any logistic requirement of the states, HLL Lifecare Limited has been tasked with the supply of the same, the statement said.

The Union health ministry continues to closely monitor the cyclone situation and is taking all necessary measures to be prepared for any health emergencies.