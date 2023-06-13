Home / India News / Cyclone 'Biparjoy': Union health minister reviews measures in Guj's Bhuj

Cyclone 'Biparjoy': Union health minister reviews measures in Guj's Bhuj

Union Health Minister Mandaviya reviewed the preparatory measures being taken by the Centre and the Gujarat administration in view of cyclone "Biparjoy" with his state counterpart Rushikesh Patel

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Cyclone 'Biparjoy': Union health minister reviews measures in Guj's Bhuj

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2023 | 4:16 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya reviewed the preparatory measures being taken by the Centre and the Gujarat administration in view of cyclone "Biparjoy" with his state counterpart Rushikesh Ganeshbhai Patel in Bhuj on Tuesday.

Cyclone Biparjoy, a "very severe cyclonic storm", is expected to cross the Gujarat coast on June 15.

The Ministry of Health is in continuous communication with its regional offices in all states on the western coast (including Gujarat), with instructions to provide the requisite support to them in their preparedness for the cyclone, according to an official statement.

So far, no such request has been communicated to the ministry.

Six multi-disciplinary central quick response medical teams, pooled in from the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital, Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) and Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (New Delhi), AIIMS (Jodhpur) and AIIMS (Nagpur), are kept ready to be mobilised in the event of any requirement for providing emergency care and services.

Besides, teams from the NIMHANS, Bengaluru are also on standby to provide psychosocial care and aid to any affected population, the statement said.

The Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) in all states has been tasked to conduct post-disaster disease surveillance through the state or district surveillance units for a timely detection of any outbreak of epidemic-prone diseases in the aftermath of the cyclone.

In case of any logistic requirement of the states, HLL Lifecare Limited has been tasked with the supply of the same, the statement said.

The Union health ministry continues to closely monitor the cyclone situation and is taking all necessary measures to be prepared for any health emergencies.

Also Read

Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat on yellow alert, landfall expected on Thursday

Cyclone Mocha likely to hit India's eastern coast next week, details here

Cyclone 'Biparjoy' set to intensify in the next 36 hours, says IMD

Cyclone Biparjoy: Cyclone Biparjoy intensifies into severe cyclonic storm

Cyclone Mocha: Low pressure likely to form today, IMD issues warning

UP info body warns 'habitual litigant' to not file large number of RTIs

IPL betting: Businessmen, criminals among 53 arrested from posh locations

Global Slavery Index 2023: G20 nations fuelling modern slavery

Twitter violated laws between 2020-22, during Dorsey's tuenure: BJP IT head

Time has come for making UN more democratic of current realities: Rajnath

Topics :Mansukh Lal MandaviyaGujarat

First Published: Jun 13 2023 | 5:20 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story