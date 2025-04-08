Mumbaikars top Uber's forgetful list, leave behind gold biscuits, hair wig

Mumbai has dethroned Delhi to become India’s most forgetful city, according to Uber’s 9th annual Lost and Found Index released today. The quirky list ranks cities based on how frequently riders forget items in their Ubers — and 2024 saw everything from wedding sarees to gold biscuits left behind.

The index, based on rider reports, shows that Delhi dropped to second place, while Pune surged to third. Hyderabad stood out as the most careful metro, with the least number of forgotten-item reports.

“We’ve all been there—that facepalm moment when we realised we forgot a cherished belonging in a cab,” said Shiva Shailendran, director - Consumer and Growth at Uber India South Asia. “At Uber, we’ve made it easy to retrieve lost items with just a few steps in our app,” he said.

Phones, passports and the unexpected

While everyday items like phones, wallets, earphones, and sunglasses made up the bulk of lost belongings, several unique items stood out. These included:

A wedding saree

A gold biscuit

25kg of cow ghee

A cooking stove,

And even a Hawan Kund (sacred fire altar)

Such unusual losses could have been far more stressful had they occurred in regular street-hailed taxis, where tracking the vehicle isn’t possible.

Which is the most forgetful day?

The report also highlighted key patterns in Indian forgetfulness:

Saturdays were the peak day for forgetting things

Evenings, especially around 7 pm, saw the most lost items

Red items were the most commonly forgotten, followed by blue and yellow

Samsung phone users reported the most losses among device owners

Top five most forgetful cities in 2024: