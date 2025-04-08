Home / Companies / News / Mumbaikars top Uber's forgetful list, leave behind gold biscuits, hair wig

Mumbaikars top Uber's forgetful list, leave behind gold biscuits, hair wig

Mumbai overtakes Delhi as 'most forgetful city' in Uber's 2024 Lost Index. From wedding sarees to 25 kg of cow ghee and a telescope, riders left behind some truly unique items

Women Uber drivers, female rider
Mumbai edged out Delhi to bag the title of the most forgetful city in the country, ending the national capital’s two-year run at the top.
Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 3:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Mumbai has dethroned Delhi to become India’s most forgetful city, according to Uber’s 9th annual Lost and Found Index released today. The quirky list ranks cities based on how frequently riders forget items in their Ubers — and 2024 saw everything from wedding sarees to gold biscuits left behind.
 
The index, based on rider reports, shows that Delhi dropped to second place, while Pune surged to third. Hyderabad stood out as the most careful metro, with the least number of forgotten-item reports.
 
“We’ve all been there—that facepalm moment when we realised we forgot a cherished belonging in a cab,” said Shiva Shailendran, director - Consumer and Growth at Uber India South Asia. “At Uber, we’ve made it easy to retrieve lost items with just a few steps in our app,” he said.
 

Phones, passports and the unexpected 

While everyday items like phones, wallets, earphones, and sunglasses made up the bulk of lost belongings, several unique items stood out. These included: 
  • A wedding saree
  • A gold biscuit
  • 25kg of cow ghee
  • A cooking stove,
  • And even a Hawan Kund (sacred fire altar)
 
Such unusual losses could have been far more stressful had they occurred in regular street-hailed taxis, where tracking the vehicle isn’t possible.
   

Which is the most forgetful day? 

The report also highlighted key patterns in Indian forgetfulness: 
  • Saturdays were the peak day for forgetting things
  • Evenings, especially around 7 pm, saw the most lost items
  • Red items were the most commonly forgotten, followed by blue and yellow
  • Samsung phone users reported the most losses among device owners
 

Top five most forgetful cities in 2024:

 
  • Tap the Menu icon, then go to Your Trips
  • Select the trip where you left the item
  • Tap Report an issue, then I lost an item
  • Choose Contact my driver, enter your number
  • If your phone is lost, use a friend’s number
  • You’ll be connected directly with your driver to coordinate a return
  • If you’re unable to reach the driver, Uber’s support team will step in to help.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Feb sales show genuine customer demand, not token bookings: Ola Electric

NCLAT allows banks to proceed against ex-IL&FS directors not on new board

Alcatel to invest $30 mn to relaunch smartphone business in India

Tata Motors global wholesales decline 3% to 366,177 units in Q4 FY25

Hindustan Unilever and NSRCEL-IIM-B launch Climate Incubation Hub

Topics :UberMumbaiDelhiBS Web Reports

First Published: Apr 08 2025 | 3:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story