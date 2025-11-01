Home / India News / Mumbai hostage crisis: Last rites of Rohit Arya performed in Pune

Mumbai hostage crisis: Last rites of Rohit Arya performed in Pune

Arya had earlier claimed that the dues for a project he had undertaken for the Maharashtra education department were pending, and he had even staged a protest in Pune to get the amount

Rohit Arya
According to police sources, Arya had been living away from Pune for some time | Photo: Screengrab
Press Trust of India Pune
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 01 2025 | 11:49 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The last rites of Rohit Arya, who was gunned down by the Mumbai police after he took 19 people hostage, were performed in Pune in the early hours of Saturday.

The 50-year-old had held 17 children, between the ages of 10 and 12, hostage at a studio in Mumbai's Powai area on Thursday. Police rescued the children and two adults after a three-hour hostage drama that ended in Arya's death.

His body was transported to Pune after a post-mortem at Mumbai's JJ Hospital.

ALSO READ: How unpaid dues pushed Rohit Arya to take 17 children hostage in Mumbai

The last rites were performed in the presence of Arya's wife, son and other close members of his family.

According to police sources, Arya had been living away from Pune for some time. Preliminary information suggests he had very little contact with his family in recent years.

Arya had earlier claimed that the dues for a project he had undertaken for the Maharashtra education department were pending, and he had even staged a protest in Pune to get the amount.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Delhi's air quality remains 'poor' for second day; AQI recorded at 298

Singapore sends Zubeen Garg's post-mortem, toxicology reports to Assam SIT

Prez Murmu, PM Modi greet people of states, UTs on their formation days

BlackRock-linked $500 mn fraud: Indian entrepreneur at centre of scandal

Kerala shows poverty can be eradicated with collective effort: CM Vijayan

Topics :HostagesMumbaiPowaiPune

First Published: Nov 01 2025 | 11:47 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story