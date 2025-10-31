Friday, October 31, 2025 | 10:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / How unpaid dues pushed Rohit Arya to take 17 children hostage in Mumbai

How unpaid dues pushed Rohit Arya to take 17 children hostage in Mumbai

Arya, who took the children hostage inside the R A Studio in the Mahavir Classic building in the city's Powai suburb, carried an airgun and inflammable spray

Rohit Arya, the man who took 17 children hostage in Mumbai on Thursday

Photo: Screengrab

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 10:38 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Rohit Arya, a 50-year-old man who was shot dead by the Mumbai Police on Thursday after taking 17 children hostage, claimed in a video he recorded before the incident that he acted out of frustration over unpaid "dues" from the state government. The charge was denied by Maharashtra's school education department.
 
Arya, who took the children hostage inside the R A Studio in the Mahavir Classic building in the city's Powai suburb, carried an airgun and inflammable spray. The children, aged between 10 and 12 years, were reportedly called for an audition in the building and were rescued after a 3.5-hour-long rescue operation.
 
 
As he held the children captive in the building, Arya recorded a video, claiming that hurting children was not his intention, adding that he just wanted to speak to certain people to recover his due of ₹2 crore that the state education department owed him.
 
In a scene that felt straight out of a Bollywood movie, Arya, in the video, said that his demands were "simple and moral and ethical", and added that he is not a terrorist and does not have any monetary demands.
 

Rohit Arya's alleged dues

 
According to a report in Hindustan Times, Shiv Sena leader Deepak Kesarkar, on Thursday, said that during his tenure as the education minister from 2022 to 2024, he asked Arya to carry out a cleanliness awareness drive, Swachhata Monitor, on a pilot basis. Kesarkar added that he paid Arya last year, after he raised complaints of the education department withholding the money that was owed to him.

Also Read

Mumbai Police

Mumbai police rescue 17 children in Powai hostage case, accused shot dead

A drone flies over a neighborhood in Houston, Texas

Mumbai bans drones, kites ahead of PM Modi's visit for maritime event

Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra

HC asks Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra to pay ₹60 cr before travelling abroad

Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra

HC rejects Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra's plea against LOC notice suspension

India's real estate sector, significantly buoyed by a robust economy, has emerged as a pivotal player in the country's development. With an 18 per cent share in national employment, real estate is the largest employment generator after agriculture. C

FIR filed against ex-Lodha Developers director over land irregularitiespremium

 
Arya was the Project Director of Project Let’s Change – PLA Swachhata Monitor, a cleanliness initiative that the state’s Primary Education Department integrated into its Majhi Shala, Sundar Shala programme in 2022.
 

Rohit Arya's past actions

 
A police officer informed the media that in 2024, particularly in July, August, and October, Arya staged protests outside Kesarkar's official bungalow and the Azad Maidan, claiming that the state's education department used his short films and documentaries to shed light on cleanliness; however, they failed to give him his due credit or any payment for the work.
 
Posts on the ‘Swachhta Monitor’ Facebook page indicate that Arya frequently raised the issue of unpaid dues, alleging he had been treated unfairly and was compelled to continue his protest indefinitely.
 
His wife, Anjali Arya, previously informed the media that her husband had been struggling to get the sanctioned payment, which was approved by Kesarkar.
 

Govt's response to Arya's claim

 
In a statement released Thursday, the Maharashtra government's education department said that Arya did not back the claim for his 'dues' with relevant documents. Citing data, the department further claimed that the accused charged registration fees from several schools for participation in Swachhata Monitor 2024-25, a cleanliness drive in schools. Additionally, the budget that Arya submitted was vague and lacked proper documentation, the statement added further.

More From This Section

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Air quality in Delhi-NCR improves slightly but remains in 'poor' category

warehouse

UP approves 38 private logistics, warehousing projects worth ₹2,600 cr

Traffic, Traffic jam, New Delhi Traffic Jam

Delhi govt removes one-year cap on NOC for overage deregistered vehicles

BID, AUCTION

Tipu Sultan pistols, Ranjit Singh painting set new auction record in UK

Migrants,Death

Indian-origin man killed in Canada after confronting man over urination

Topics : Mumbai police Hostages Maharashtra government Shiv Sena BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 10:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayBank Nifty F&O Strategy TodayLouvre Heist UpdateThryoid Disorder Fact CheckQ2 Results TodayOrkla vs Lenskart IPOLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon