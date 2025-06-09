Indian roads will match US standards in 2 years, says Nitin Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari, said on Monday that India's road infrastructure will match that of the United States within two years. He backed the claim by pointing to the government’s decade-long focus on investment in the sector. Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways,, said on Monday that India's road infrastructure will match that of the United States within two years. He backed the claim by pointing to the government’s decade-long focus on investment in the sector.

"The question is not about the facelift, it has already changed. You have just watched the newsreel, the main picture is yet to start. The projects in the pipeline are progressing rapidly. In another two years, you will be able to see that Indian road infrastructure will be similar to that of America," Gadkari told ANI in an interview, when asked when Indian roads would undergo a complete transformation.

He added, “Some people from America met me and said our infrastructure is better than America.” Improved roads lower logistics costs Gadkari explained that improved highways and expressways have reduced logistics costs, thereby enhancing India’s export competitiveness. "If we raise our exports, it will improve our agricultural sector, manufacturing, and services, among all other sectors," he said. He noted that India has historically faced high logistics costs—around 16 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP)—compared to 8 per cent in China and 12 per cent in the US and Europe. "Our roads were not good, our ports were not good. Traffic congestion raised costs," he said.

ALSO READ: Two major road projects approved to decongest Delhi-NCR region According to the minister, logistics costs have now been brought down to 9 per cent. "This reduced cost will make us export competitive," he reiterated. Major projects underway Gadkari outlined several key infrastructure projects in progress, including 25 greenfield expressways, a 3,000-km highway to boost port connectivity, and ₹1 trillion worth of roads linking key religious tourism circuits. He added that the government is connecting Buddhist circuits and the Char Dham pilgrimage routes with all-weather highways. "We are developing 36 tunnels between Jammu and Srinagar; 23 have been completed, and works for another 4–5 are underway," Gadkari said. "We are developing 15 ropeways under Parvatmala Yojana, besides 35 multi-modal logistics parks."