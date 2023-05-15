Mumbai Metro races against time to start operations by next March

Mumbai metro officials say they are aiming to start phase-1 of the project between Aarey Colony and Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) by this December and the second phase by next June. “The service trials of trains in phase-1 will start by this October and operations by December,” said an MMRCL official.

With the Maharashtra government setting a new deadline of March next year to complete the entire Rs 33,400 crore Mumbai Metro line 3 project, India’s leading construction companies, led by L&T and Tatas, are racing against time to finish the construction work before the new deadline.